Novak Djokovic recently applauded Monica Seles and recognized her stellar achievements in her young career.

Seles won 53 titles in her career, including nine Grand Slams. She lifted eight of her nine Slam titles as a teenager, with her first Major trophy coming at the 1990 French Open as a 16-year-old.

Born in Novi Sad (currently in Serbia), Monica Seles represented the former country of Yugoslavia during her first eight Grand Slam triumphs. She represented the United States when she won her final Slam at the Australian Open in 1996, aged 22.

Many in the tennis world heralded Monica Seles as one of the greatest tennis players in history, and the one capable of spoiling then-World No. 1 Steffi Graf's party. The American’s career was, however, derailed in 1993, when a crazed fan of Graf stabbed Seles in the back with a knife during her match at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg.

Strahinja Calovic, a sports influencer from the Balkans, recently made a dedicated post celebrating Seles' achievements.

“It is quite clear that we have the best tennis player of all time, and if there was no terrible crime, we would also have the best female tennis player of all time,” he said in reference to the Balkan natives Novak Djokovic and Monica Seles.

Novak Djokovic acknowledged the post and recognized Monica Seles’ historic accomplishments.

“Monika,” the Serbian native wrote on his Instagram story, adding a heart emoji.

Novak Djokovic gears up to create his own history at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

While Monica Seles has been regarded as one of the most successful teenage tennis players in the history of the sport, Novak Djokovic is gunning for the status of one of the most successful tennis veterans in history.

The 36-year-old is currently contesting the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he is the four-time defending champion. He is in pursuit of an eighth title at the event – a feat that will tie him with Roger Federer for the men with the most titles at SW19.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion currently holds the men’s record for most Grand Slam titles won, and has thus tied Serena Williams’ Open Era record as well.

If the Serb is to win Wimbledon, he will become the tennis player, man or woman, with the most Grand Slams in the Open Era by claiming his 24th trophy. He will additionally be leveled with former Australian tennis player Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slam titles, albeit not all in the Open Era.

Novak Djokovic will face Italy's Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday, July 14.

