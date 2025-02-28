Monkeys interrupt tennis tournament in Ahmedabad [WATCH] 

The W50 grade tennis tournament in Ahmedabad was a witness to a bizarre incident. During one of the matches, a troop of monkeys were seen interrupting play. The ongoing tournament has players who are a part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tour.

From Indian players to overseas stars, the championship has some top names from the tennis world. The monkeys, in the meantime, sprinted across the court as the players waited for them to pass by. After a delay, play eventually resumed.

Animals interrupting play in tennis matches isn’t an uncommon sight. During the recently completed Qatar Open, a cat interrupted World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round. While Sabalenka enjoyed the moment with a smile on her face, the cat swiftly moved away and hid behind an advertising board, disappearing out of sight.

How have top stars performed in W50 Ahmedabad 2025?

Among Indians, 13th seed Vaidehi Chaudhari is the only player alive in the competition. She will be up against Korea’s Sohyun Park in the semifinals. After getting a bye in the first round, she defeated Japan’s Honoka Kobayashi 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

In the third round, Vaidehi knocked out qualifier Akanksha Dileep Nitture, winning the match 6-3, 6-2. In the quarterfinal, she beat Japan’s Haruka Kaji. If she beats Park in the semifinals, she will be up against the winner of the clash between top seed Arina Rodniova and Mariia Tkacheva in the grand finale.

India’s top ranked player, Ankita Raina, couldn’t go beyond the third round. After getting a bye in the first round, Raina defeated Japan’s Funa Kozaki 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. In the third, Raina lost 5-7, 4-6 to Korea’s Sohyun Park.

Ninth seed Sahaja Yamalapalli also flattered to deceive. After a bye in the opening round, she lost 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 to Italy’s Francesca Pace.

