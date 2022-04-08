Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The much-awaited Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will commence next week. It is one of the most popular events on the tennis calendar and is the first of the three big ATP Masters 1000 tournaments on this surface.

Scheduled to be held from April 10-17, the event will see the return of Novak Djokovic while Rafael Nadal will be missing in action.

With several top 20 stars in the fray, there will be some high-octane action in store for fans over the course of the fortnight.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the Monte-Carlo Masters:

What is the Monte-Carlo Masters?

The Monte-Carlo Masters is held every year at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France. One of the oldest tournaments in the sport, the first edition of the Monte-Carlo tennis championship was held in 1897.

Having attained an 'Open' status in 1969, it was part of the Grand Prix Tour from 1970 to 1973 and from 1976 to 1989. In 1990, the tournament was deemed an ATP Championship Series Single Week tennis event.

The event became the only Masters 1000 tournament not to have a mandatory player commitment in 2009.

The most successful player at the Monte-Carlo Masters is none other than Rafael Nadal. He has lifted the trophy 11 times, an Open Era record, with eight of his wins coming consecutively from 2005 to 2012.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has a plethora of records at this prestigious tournament. Not only has he won the most titles, but he has also played the most matches (79) and won the most (73) as well.

The southpaw has won a whopping 46 matches on the trot at this venue, a record that will be hard to surpass.

Venue

The tournament will be held on red clay at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Players

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the defending champion at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

20-time Major winner Novak Djokovic will lead the field this time. It will be the Serb's second tournament of the year after bowing out in the quarterfinals in Dubai in February. Djokovic will be aiming for his third title at this claycourt event, having triumphed in 2013 and 2015.

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev is seeded second while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has received third seeding.

Casper Ruud, who is coming off a runner-up showing in Miami, is the fourth seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz round out the top eight seeds. Needless to say, Alcaraz will be the cynosure of all eyes after his breakthrough win in Miami.

His fellow NextGen star Jannik Sinner, seeded ninth, is another player to keep an eye on.

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this tournament after suffering a stress fracture in his ribs.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds at the Monte-Carlo Masters will be held on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. The main draw action kicks off on April 10 at 11 am local time.

Both the singles and doubles finals are scheduled for Sunday, April 17.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment for the Monte-Carlo Masters is €5,802,475 while the prize money is €5,415,410. The men's singles winner will collect a cheque worth €836,335 and 1000 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action in Monte Carlo live on Tennis TV, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video. Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet. In Australia, one can view the action on beIN Sports.

