Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Men's singles Odds, Preditions and Top Picks ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and more

The 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters is finally here, and so are the top players in the ATP world. Major attractions such as top seeds Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz are set to begin their campaigns only on Tuesday.

But the likes of Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov, reigning Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, former champion Stan Wawrinka and many more will begin their duels before then in an attempt to secure passage to the second round.

The tournament isn't without its fair share of big players missing in action, as Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medevdev, Matteo Berrettini and Roger Federer have opted out due to a variety of injury concerns.

Any other year, bookmakers would have had an easier time picking the winner. But with Djokovic having largely been out on the sidelines so far this year, the first two Masters 1000 tournaments of the year throwing out unlikely winners and perennial clay favorite Nadal not in the running, the odds have come up rather interesting this time around.

On that note, here are the odds, predictions and top picks for the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters:

2022 Monte-Carlo Masters Odds

Novak Djokovic is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, according to online betting platform BetMGM. BetMGM has given him odds of +250 to win the tournament, meaning that a $100 wager on the Serb to lift the trophy will return a profit of $250 if it comes to fruition.

Reigning Miami Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz is the second favorite, with odds of +300. World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas follows next (+600 odds), followed by World No. 3 Alexander Zverev (+800 odds).

With Djokovic and Alcaraz on a collision course to meet in the quarterfinals, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also has the best odds (+100) of getting out of his quarter. The Spaniard lags slightly behind (+135), but the duo are comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack in their section. The third favorite to make it out of the quarter is 14th seed Roberto Bautista Agut (+1400), followed by Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda (+2000).

The second quarter has Miami runner-up Casper Ruud as the clear favorite to make it to the semifinals (+100). 11th seed Hubert Hurkacz has the second-best chance (+600), followed by his first-round opponent Gael Monfils (+700).

The third quarter sees Stefanos Tsitsipas in the driver's seat (+110) to book his spot in the semifinals, while clay expert Diego Schwartzman is favored next (+450). Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has had a horrid last few outings, is the third-favorite (+750) to come out of the quarterfinals in this section.

Alexander Zverev is in prime position to progress to the semifinals (+150) from the fourth quarter, but Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner (+300) are expected to make life difficult for the German.

2022 Monte-Carlo Masters Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz may trump Novak Djokovic as the man to beat at the Monte-Carlo Masters based on form

While Novak Djokovic is the logical option based on reputation, the Serb's current form has to be taken into consideration. Having played only three matches in the last four months, the top seed might not be in the required physical and mental state to play at his very best just yet.

Carlos Alcaraz, therefore, becomes the safer option. In addition to his recent form, the World No. 11's propensity to play on clay - a surface where he has won two of his three ATP tour titles - makes him a much more enticing pick.

Other than the two, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is also a very exciting option to rally behind, as is Andrey Rublev, who defeated Rafael Nadal in his run to the final last year. Another player who deserves to be in the running based on current form and preference to play on clay is Casper Ruud.

2022 Monte-Carlo Masters odds - Top 20 list

Novak Djokovic +250

Carlos Alcaraz +300

Stefanos Tsitsipas +600

Alexander Zverev +800

Casper Ruud +900

Andrey Rublev +1600

Jannik Sinner +2000

Diego Schwartzman +3300

Felix Auger-Aliassime +4000

Roberto Bautista Agut +5000

Hubert Hurkacz +5000

Pablo Carreno Busta +5000

Taylor Fritz +6600

Sebastian Korda +6600

Aslan Karatsev +6600

Gael Monfils +6600

Albert Ramos-Vinolas +6600

Cameron Norrie +6600

Fabio Fognini +6600

Alex de Minaur +6600

