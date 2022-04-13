Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 6

Day 6 of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters will kick off with an enticing pre-quarterfinal showdown between fourth seed Casper Ruud and former semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will then aim to continue his title defense in a third-round face-off against Serbia's Laslo Djere.

Two of the giant-killers, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sebastian Korda, will also be in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday. Fokina, who knocked out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, faces Marrakech champion David Goffin.

Korda, who toppled Miami Open winner Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday, takes on Indian Wells titlist Taylor Fritz in an all-American clash. Interestingly, the two will later team up together for their pre-quarterfinal doubles match against Rohan Bopanna and Jamie Murray.

Ninth seed Jannik Sinner, 11th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 12th seed Diego Schwartzman will also be in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

On that note, here's a look at the action-packed schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs Grigor Dimitrov.

Not before 12 pm: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere.

Followed by/ Possible Court Change: (13) Pablo Carreno Busta vs (2) Alexander Zverev or Federico Delbonis.

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur vs (9) Jannik Sinner.

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Korda.

Not before 12 pm: (12) Diego Schwartzman vs Lorenzo Musetti.

Followed by/ Possible Court Change: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Followed by: (1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Ariel Bahar / Gonzalo Escobar.

Court 2

Starting at 12 noon local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) David Goffin.

Not before 2 pm/ After suitable rest: (3) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Daniel Evans / Diego Schwartzman.

Court 9

Not before 1 pm/ After suitable rest: Taylor Fritz / Sebastian Korda vs Rohan Bopanna / Jamie Murray.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all matches on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 - Match timings

Action on Day 6 will commence at 11 am local time on Court Rainier III and Court des Princes. The other two courts will have late starts.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 14, 2022 5:00 am ET Canada April 14, 2022 5:00 am ET UK April 14, 2022 10:00 am BST India April 14, 2022 2:30 pm IST

Edited by Anantaajith Ra