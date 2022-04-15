Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 7

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz will kick off the proceedings on Day 7 of the of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The American will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who knocked out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz will square off in the second quarterfinal of the day. The Bulgarian upset World No. 7 Casper Ruud in straight sets in the previous round, while Hurkacz dispatched clay specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev has reached the last eight in singles and doubles. He'll take on either Andrey Rublev or Jannik Sinner in his singles quarterfinal. The German, along with partner Marcelo Melo, will then lock horns with the eighth-seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will play the final quarterfinal of the day against Diego Schwartzman. The Greek is looking in ominous form and will aim to reach the semifinals for the second year in a row.

With quite a few exciting matches lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 7 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11 am local time: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov

followed by: Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev or Jannik Sinner

followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Rohan Bopanna/Jamie Murray

followed by: Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah vs Nikola Metkic/Mate Pavic

followed by: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Tim Puetz/Michael Venus

followed by: Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs Alexander Zverev/Marcelo Melo

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all matches on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 - Match timings

Matches on Day 7 will begin at 11 am local time on Court Rainier III and Court des Princes.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 15, 2022 5:00 am ET Canada April 15, 2022 5:00 am ET UK April 15, 2022 10:00 am BST India April 15, 2022 2:30 pm IST

