Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 9

After a week full of high-octane action, the victors are going to be crowned on Day 9 of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on first-time finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the singles final. The Greek arrived in Monaco on the heels of a couple of underwhelming performances. But he has found his groove once again and is on the cusp of winning back-to-back titles in Monte Carlo.

Tsitsipas' path to the final was relatively easy. He started off with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Fabio Fognini, followed by another straight-sets win over Laslo Djere. He was tested in the quarterfinals by Diego Schwartzman, but prevailed 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Tsitsipas played a pretty great match to defeat World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals.

For Davidovich Fokina, this has been a memorable tournament. He started off with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron in the first round. He then secured the biggest win of his career by defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round. The Spaniard needed three sets to overcome the 20-time Major champion.

Davidovich Fokina picked up an easy 6-4, 6-1 win over David Goffin in the third round. He was pushed to the limits in the quarterfinals and semifinals by Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov respectively. But the 22-year-old prevailed in three sets on both occasions to reach the final.

In the doubles final, the top-seeded duo of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will be competing for their first title of the year. They'll take on either the Colombian pairing of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, or the eighth-seeded team of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

With two exciting finals lined up, here's a look at the schedule for the last day of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 9 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11:30 am local time: (1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs (6) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah or (8) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer.

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all matches on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 - Match timings

The doubles final will begin at 11:30 am local time on Court Rainier III, with the singles final not starting before 2:30 pm local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (doubles final) Start Time (singles final) USA April 17, 2022 05:30 am ET 08:30 am ET Canada April 17, 2022 05:30 am ET 08:30 am ET UK April 17, 2022 10:30 am BST 01:30 pm BST India April 17, 2022 03:00 pm IST 06:00 pm IST

Edited by Anantaajith Ra