Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: today's results, scores, winners, and recap - Novak Djokovic suffers second-round exit, Stefanos Tsitsipas enters third round with comprehensive win | Day 3

Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters saw the upset of the tournament take place as Novak Djokovic was stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. The Serb played in only his fourth match of the season and looked woefully short of match practice.

Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the third round after beating Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-0. Indian Wells Champion Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, survived a scare from Lucas Catarina to book his place in the next round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Here are the major results from Day 3 of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters:

Davidovich Fokina stuns Djokovic

Novak Djokovic suffered a defeat in his first match at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was shocked in the second round at Monte-Carlo by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard entered the match with only four wins from 13 matches this season. But he produced a fine performance against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who looked rusty all the way through the contest.

Davidovich Fokina took the opening set 6-3 and was a break up in the second. However, Djokovic rallied back to win the set via a tie-break. But the Spaniard took control of the match from this point on and won the third set 6-1 to book his place in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas trounces Fognini

Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas had easy passage into the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, beating 2019 champion Fabio Fognini convincingly.

The Greek took the opening set 6-3 before bageling the 34-year-old in the second. Tsitsipas will now face either 16th seed Lorenzo Sonego or Laslo Djere for a place in the quarterfinals.

Fritz survives Catarina scare

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz sealed his place in the second round but had to toil hard against World No. 430 Lucas Catarina. The first set went to a tie-break with the latter winning it 8-6. However, Fritz bounced back to level the match after winning the second set in another tie-break.

The decider saw several twists and turns, with Catarina taking a 4-2 lead. But Fritz came good when it mattered the most to win the last four games and seal the match. He will square off against Marin Cilic in the Round of 32.

Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Day 3 results at a glance

Men's singles (first and second rounds)

(Q) Emil Ruusuvuori def. (LL) Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3

Daniel Evans def. (LL) Benjamin Bonzi 6-0, 7-6(4)

(16) Lorenzo Sonego def. Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-3

Pedro Martinez def. Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6(5)

Lorenzo Musetti def. Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2

Laslo Djere def. (LL) Maxime Cressy 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-2

(10) Taylor Fritz def. (WC) Lucas Catarina 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-4

(WC) David Goffin def. (Q) Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-3

(Q) Holger Rune def. Aslan Karatsev vs 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. (1) Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov def. Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-0

Men's Doubles (first and second rounds)

(WC) Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo def. (4) Nicolas Mahut / Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-5, 6-4

Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni def. Nikoloz Basilashvili / Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-4

(8) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer def. Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic 6-3, 6-3

Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar def. Marin Cilic / Ivan Dodig 2-6, 6-4, 10-4

Diego Schwartzman / Dan Evans def. (WC) Hugo Nys / Romain Arneodo 4-6, 7-5, 12-10

