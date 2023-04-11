Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Wednesday, April 12. The remainder of the second-round matches for the men's singles tournament will be played on Day 4.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev will start his campaign at the Masters 1000 tournament as he takes on Lorenzo Sonego. Meanwhile, fourth seed Casper Ruud will be up against Botic van de Zandschulp.
Sixth seed Holger Rune will square off against Dominic Thiem in what is expected to be an interesting match-up. Another match to look out for is eighth seed Taylor Fritz taking on Stan Wawrinka.
The likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Matteo Berrettini will also be in action.
On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.
Schedule for Day 4 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp
followed by: (7) Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman
followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Lorenzo Sonego
followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs (WC) Dominic Thiem
Court Des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut
followed by: Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka
followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka
followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs Francisco Cerundolo
Court 2
(14) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff
followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Luca Nardi
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
S Sport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.