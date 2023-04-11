Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Wednesday, April 12. The remainder of the second-round matches for the men's singles tournament will be played on Day 4.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will start his campaign at the Masters 1000 tournament as he takes on Lorenzo Sonego. Meanwhile, fourth seed Casper Ruud will be up against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Sixth seed Holger Rune will square off against Dominic Thiem in what is expected to be an interesting match-up. Another match to look out for is eighth seed Taylor Fritz taking on Stan Wawrinka.

The likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Matteo Berrettini will also be in action.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Schedule for Day 4 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs Botic van de Zandschulp

followed by: (7) Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman

followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Lorenzo Sonego

followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs (WC) Dominic Thiem

Court Des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut

followed by: Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka

followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs Francisco Cerundolo

Court 2

(14) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff

followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Luca Nardi

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

S Sport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Start Time USA April 10 5 am ET Canada April 10 5 am ET UK April 10 9 am GMT India April 10 2: 30 pm IST

