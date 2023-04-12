Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 13, with the Round of 16 of the men's singles tournament being played.
Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on Lorenzo Musetti, who won his last match 6-0, 6-0. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Nicolas Jarry while Casper Ruud will be up against Jan-Lennard Struff.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev and 13th seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns in what is probably the most highly-anticipated match of the day. Medvedev has been in pretty good form lately but Zverev's clay-court prowess cannot be ruled out. Another fixture to look out for is the one between sixth seed Holger Rune and Matteo Berrettini.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.
Schedule for Day 5 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Hubert Hurkacz
followed by: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry
followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti
followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Alexander Zverev
Court Des Princes
(4) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff
(5) Andrey Rublev vs (9) Karen Khachanov
(8) Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka
(6) Holger Rune vs Matteo Berrettini
Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.
