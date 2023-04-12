Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 13, with the Round of 16 of the men's singles tournament being played.

Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on Lorenzo Musetti, who won his last match 6-0, 6-0. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Nicolas Jarry while Casper Ruud will be up against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev and 13th seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns in what is probably the most highly-anticipated match of the day. Medvedev has been in pretty good form lately but Zverev's clay-court prowess cannot be ruled out. Another fixture to look out for is the one between sixth seed Holger Rune and Matteo Berrettini.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Schedule for Day 5 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Hubert Hurkacz

followed by: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry

followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti

followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Alexander Zverev

Court Des Princes

(4) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff

(5) Andrey Rublev vs (9) Karen Khachanov

(8) Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka

(6) Holger Rune vs Matteo Berrettini

Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Start Time USA April 10 5 am ET Canada April 10 5 am ET UK April 10 9 am GMT India April 10 2: 30 pm IST

