Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters will see Novak Djokovic start his campaign against Roman Safiullin.

The Serb received a walkover to the second round of the Masters 1000 event by being one of the top eight seeds. His opponent Safiullin, on the other hand, beat Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-1. The two will lock horns for the second time, with Djokovic winning their previous encounter 6-1, 7-6(3).

Former Monte-Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka will face 11th seed Alex de Minaur while fifth seed Alexander Zverev will be up against Austria's Sebastian Ofner. Matteo Berrettini recently got back to winning ways as he clinched his first title since 2022 at Marrakech. The Italian will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

The likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Korda and Gael Monfils will all be in action as well. On that note, let's take a look at what the schedule for Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters looks like.

Schedule for Day 3 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Alex de Minaur vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (WC) Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed by (1) Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin

Followed by: (5) Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner

Court des Princes

Starts at 11 am local time: Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 12:30 am local time: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper

Followed by: (WC) Gael Monfils vs Jordan Thompson

Followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Fils

Court 2

Starts at 11 am local time: Zhang Zhizhen vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: (WC) Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn vs (PR) Ugo Humbert / Fabrice Martin

Followed by: Nicolas Jarry vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: Borna Coric vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Fans watching in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can catch the live action on Day 3 in Monte-Carlo on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: SONY LIV

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Match Timings

The day session on Day 3 of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters kicks off at 11 am local time on the Court Rainier III and all other major courts. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Match Timing USA/Canada April 9, 2024; 3 am UK April 9, 2024, 9 am India April 9, 2024, 2:30 pm

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Romain Safiullin upset Novak Djokovic Yes No 0 votes View Discussion