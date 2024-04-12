Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

The seventh day of the Monte-Carlo Masters will see the semifinals of both the singles and doubles tournaments take place.

Top seed Novak Djokovic reached the final four of the Masters 1000 event for the first time since 2015 with a 7-5, 6-4 win over 11th seed Alex de Minaur. The Serb will next take on eighth seed Casper Ruud who reached his second semifinal in Monte-Carlo after beating 14th seed Ugo Humbert in three sets.

The other semifinal will see second seed Jannik Sinner face two-time champion and 12th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Italian has produced some incredible performances this season and showcased his resilience in his hard-fought three-set win over seventh seed Holger Rune. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, made easy work of Karen Khachanov as he beat the Russian 6-4, 6-2.

In the doubles tournament, Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers are the highest-ranked pair left and they will face the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. Alexander Zverev will be involved in the other doubles semifinal as the German and his partner Marcelo Melo will take on seasoned campaigners Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

With some exciting clashes awaiting us in the semifinals, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 7 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen

Not before 1:30 pm local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 3:30 local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Casper Ruud

Followed by: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs (alt) Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can catch watch the live action of the semifinals in Monte-Carlo on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: SONY LIV

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Match Timings

Proceedings on Day 7 in Monte-Carlo will begin at 11 am local time on Court Rainier III. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Match Timing USA/Canada April 10, 2024, 3 am UK April 10, 2024, 9 am India April 10, 2024, 2:30 pm

