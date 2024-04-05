Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 117th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters will run from April 7-14, 2024.

Rafael Nadal, who has won 11 titles at the venue, announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Thursday (April 4). He's still not fully fit to compete and opted to delay his return to the tour.

Novak Djokovic leads the field as the top seed in his 17th appearance at the venue. He's still on the hunt for his first title of the season. While he has walked away as the victor twice in Monte Carlo, he hasn't made it past the quarterfinals since his previous triumph here in 2015.

Djokovic is followed by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as the second and third seeds, respectively. The Italian is the man to beat this year with an impressive 22-1 record.

Sinner won the Australian Open and followed it up with titles in Rotterdam and more recently in Miami. He also has a chance to close the gap between him and Djokovic in terms of ranking points with a deep run here. While he won't ascend to the top even with a title here, he'll have a shot to do so at the Madrid Open.

Daniil Medvedev is seeded fourth and is a former semifinalist at the venue. Andrey Rublev is the defending champion. He defeated Holger Rune in last year's final to capture his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Along with the aforementioned players, the entire top 10 is accounted for. Gael Monfils, Stan Wawrinka, Valentin Vacherot, and Matteo Berrettini all received wildcards into the tournament as well.

With some interesting storylines set to unfold at the Monte-Carlo Masters, here's how one can keep up with all the happenings at the tournament:

Monte-Carlo Masters channel and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz is the third seed at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

