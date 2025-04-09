Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 5, April 10

Day 5 of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters will take place on April 10, with the third round of the men's singles tournament commencing. Apart from the eight singles fixtures, three doubles matches will take place as well.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will look to book his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament as he takes on Daniel Altmaier, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to get a step closer to a successful title defense when he faces Nuno Borges. There will alson be an all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Other players who will be in action include fifth seed Jack Draper, eighth seed Alex de Minaur and Alejandro Tabilo, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the second round. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 5 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier

Followed by: (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs Matteo Berrettini

Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges

Court Des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils

Not before 1 pm local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs Frances Tiafoe / Alexei Popyrin

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (8) Alex de Minaur vs (9) Daniel Medvedev / Alexandre Muller

Followed by: Alejandro Tabilo vs (15) Grigor Dimitrov / (WC) Valentin Vacherot

Court EA de Massy

Starting at 11 am local time: Neal Skupski / Joe Salisbury vs (2) Henry Patten / Harri Heliovaara

Followed by: (4) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Putz vs Hugo Nys / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Followed by: Jack Draper / Tomas Machac vs Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch

Fans in the following countries can catch the live action on Day 5 of the Masters 1000 event on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV

Fans can also watch the matches at the tournament live on Tennis TV.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match timings

The opening matches on all courts will commence at 11 am local time (5 am ET).

