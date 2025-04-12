Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 8, April 13

Champions will be crowned on Day 8 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The singles final will pit four-time Major champion Carlos Alcaraz against World No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz commenced his bid for a first title in Monte Carlo with a comeback win over Francisco Cerundolo. He dealt with Daniel Altmaier in straight sets after that and staged another comeback to beat Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals. He was up against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals and beat him 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The Spaniard has now advanced to his first final at the venue and the seventh Masters 1000 final of his career. He has five titles from his previous six finals at this level. Musetti has now reached his maiden Masters 1000 final and he has done it the hard way as well. He has rallied from a set down in four of his five matches to make the summit clash.

The Italian overcame a sluggish start to beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He didn't let another slow start deflate his hopes and scored a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.

Alcaraz and Musetti have previously crossed paths on four occasions. The former has won their last three matches in straight sets, though the latter won their very first encounter in three sets. The Italian's only win in this match-up came in the final of the Hamburg European Open 2022. He will now aim for an encore given that they've found themselves face-to-face in another final.

The doubles final will feature the pairing of Manuel Guinard and Romain Arneodo taking on either top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo or seventh seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash. With a title on the line, expect nothing but the best from the players. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 8 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Court Rainier III

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: (WC) Manuel Guinard/Romain Arneodo vs (1) Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo or (7) Lloyd Glasspool/Julian Cash

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans from the following countries can tune into the respective channels and sites to keep a track of the matches on the final day of the tournament:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match Timings

The singles final will kick off the day's proceedings at noon local time, and will be followed by the doubles final. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Singles final) Start Time (Doubles final) USA, Canada April 13, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET April 13, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET UK April 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. GMT April 13, 2025, 1:00 p.m. GMT India April 13, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST April 13, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST

