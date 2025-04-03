Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 118th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters will run from April 6-13, 2025. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev leads the field as the top seed in the absence of the top-ranked Jannik Sinner, who's still in the middle of his three-month suspension. Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic round out the top four seeds.
None of the established names managed to capture the previous two Masters 1000 tournaments. Jack Draper took home the winner's trophy at the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Masters. Teen phenom Jakub Mensik won the Miami Open, beating Djokovic in a thrilling final to claim his maiden career title while denying his older rival a 100th career crown.
The Serb's quest of completing a century of titles will resume at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has previously triumphed here twice in the past. He beat eight-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the 2013 final to taste success here for the first time. He bagged his second title at the venue a couple of years later.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is the defending champion. He's the most successful player here this decade, having won the tournament in 2021 and 2022 as well. He defeated Casper Ruud in last year's final to secure his third title in four years. Richard Gasquet, who's set to retire in a few weeks at the French Open, received a wildcard to compete here.
Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev are some of the other notable names in the fray. With plenty of big names to keep one entertained until the end, here are the relevant broadcast details for this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters:
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players live in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025:
Tennis Channel - US
Sky Sports - UK
TSN - Canada
beIN Sports - Australia, Middle East
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
Sky Italia - Italy
OTE - Greece
Eurosport - France
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Digisport - Czech Republic, Slovakia
Sportklub - Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina
A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria
Telenet - Belgium
CCTV - China
UNEXT - Japan
Sony Sports - India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan
ESPN - Latin America
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
