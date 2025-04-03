Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 118th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters will run from April 6-13, 2025. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev leads the field as the top seed in the absence of the top-ranked Jannik Sinner, who's still in the middle of his three-month suspension. Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic round out the top four seeds.

Ad

None of the established names managed to capture the previous two Masters 1000 tournaments. Jack Draper took home the winner's trophy at the BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Masters. Teen phenom Jakub Mensik won the Miami Open, beating Djokovic in a thrilling final to claim his maiden career title while denying his older rival a 100th career crown.

The Serb's quest of completing a century of titles will resume at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has previously triumphed here twice in the past. He beat eight-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the 2013 final to taste success here for the first time. He bagged his second title at the venue a couple of years later.

Ad

Trending

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the defending champion. He's the most successful player here this decade, having won the tournament in 2021 and 2022 as well. He defeated Casper Ruud in last year's final to secure his third title in four years. Richard Gasquet, who's set to retire in a few weeks at the French Open, received a wildcard to compete here.

Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev are some of the other notable names in the fray. With plenty of big names to keep one entertained until the end, here are the relevant broadcast details for this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Ad

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the defending champion at the Monte-Carlo Masters. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players live in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025:

Ad

Tennis Channel - US

Sky Sports - UK

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia, Middle East

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Sky Italia - Italy

OTE - Greece

Eurosport - France

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Digisport - Czech Republic, Slovakia

Sportklub - Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina

A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria

Telenet - Belgium

CCTV - China

UNEXT - Japan

Sony Sports - India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan

Ad

ESPN - Latin America

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis