Months after controversial China incident, Paula Badosa sends message to coach on their 2nd anniversary of working together

Paula Badosa has offered her congratulations to coach and trainer Pol Toledo on their second anniversary as a team. The two Spaniards grew up together in Barcelona and shared a childhood coach. They went their separate ways as professionals, but re-found each other after Toledo retired as a player three years ago.

It's not been all plain sailing over the two years of their professional relationship. They were accused at the China Open of posting racist images. It was Toledo who posted the pictures of Badosa using chopsticks to alter her facial expression in a way that could have been interpreted as racist. Both Toledo and Badosa insisted that their intentions were misread.

Now, Paula Badosa has posted on Instagram a far more heartwarming image of them celebrating their second anniversary with cake and candles. Badosa added a tongue-in-cheek caption, perhaps hinting at their past troubles:

"Happy 2nd anniversary @pol.toledo, thanks for dealing with me the past 2 years! Im very sorry for you"

Screenshot of Paula Badosa Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/paulabadosa/?hl=en)

Despite the controversies at the end of 2024, Badosa had a great start to 2025. The coaching relationship appeared to be strengthened by adversity.

Paula Badosa's Australian Open success demonstrated the bond between coach and player

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

At the Australian Open in January, Paula Badosa dropped just one set en route to her first Major semifinal. She was eventually beaten by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2, but her quarterfinal straight-sets defeat of Coco Gauff announced that she'd bounced back from the China incident.

Pol Toledo is clear about their professional relationship and what makes it work. Earlier this month, the Spaniard, who played at Challenger level as a pro, explained to the functionaltennis.com blog entitled From Childhood Friends to Badosa's Coach: Pol Toledo's Journey (9.10 onwards):

"Yeah, look, I was playing like on a challenger level. I was not the ranking as Paula has. I was like 300, 400. But I know Paula since we grew up together. I mean, with eight, nine years, we had the same coach. He passed away in Fernandi. And yeah, look, I stopped to play tennis three years ago... I'm learning every day. I was not like, I was not following the WTA Tour as now because I was playing. I didn't have that time."

Badosa was forced to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with a lower back injury. She has recovered and is expected to play at the Miami Open this week.

