Months after Tommy Paul's truck payment failure, new fiancée Paige Lorenze reveals the truth behind the fiasco

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently recounted the drama surrounding the American's truck getting repossessed due to missed payments. The entrepreneur also claimed that her boyfriend wasn't in a "down bad" situation financially.

Paul is currently placed at 16th in the ATP rankings and is in the midst of a career-best year both on and off the court. While the 28-year-old achieved his new career-high of World No. 8 last month, he is also flourishing off the court as he and his long-time girlfriend Paige Lorenze announced their engagement earlier this week.

Paige Lorenze, who founded the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021, is a socialite and has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Earlier on Wednesday (July 16), the 27-year-old took to the microblogging site to show off some of her accessories.

When one of her friends probed her on whether Tommy Paul had splurged out on her, which thereby contributed to his truck being repossessed earlier in May due to financial troubles, the social media influencer hilariously responded in the negative. She further explained that her boyfriend had forgotten to turn on the autopay on his new bank account, which led to the fiasco.

"Tommy switched bank accounts and forgot to change his autopay he isn't down bad ," Tommy Paul's girlfriend wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

In May, Paul went through a bizarre experience while competing at the Italian Open. The American was informed that he had missed a downpayment on his Ford F-150, which led to a personnel from the company arriving to his Florida home to take the vehicle away.

Tommy Paul on his truck getting repossessed: "I didn't know how quick they would come and grab it"

Tommy Paul looks on during French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Tommy Paul later narrated his reaction to his Ford truck getting repossessed while he was in Europe during his French Open campaign. By his own admission, it came as a shock to the four-time ATP singles titlist that the car company wasn't opposed to coming to his house "in the middle of the night" to take away his vehicle.

"I'm like, ‘What the hell is going on? There's a tow truck coming and taking my car!' I thought it was stolen at first," Paul told the media in Paris two months ago. "I missed, I think it was, like three payments. They came and took it. I didn't know it happened like that. I didn't know how quick they would come and grab it — like in the middle of the night."

Paul, meanwhile, will be eager to make amends for a second-round loss at Wimbledon with a deep run at the Canadian Open next month.

