Tommy Paul gets honest about missed payments as he reflects on 'funny' experience of his truck being repossessed

Tommy Paul won his first match at the 2025 French Open in comprehensive fashion on Sunday (May 25), coming from a set down to beat Denmark's Elmer Moller in four sets to advance to the second round. In his comments to the media after the win, the American narrated a funny anecdote about the repossession of his Ford F-150 truck earlier this month.

Paul started his first-round match in Paris on a less-than-ideal note, dropping the first set to the 21-year-old Moller in a tiebreaker. Not to be deterred, the 12th seed played some commanding tennis for the rest of the match to complete a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory in just over three hours. During his post-match press conference, the 28-year-old was asked about his truck having been taken back by Ford after he had missed several of his due payments.

In response, Tommy Paul revealed that when he had first seen the footage of his vehicle being towed away, he had wrongly assumed that it was being stolen. He added that the whole situation was so funny that he found himself drawn to the media documenting the business of repossessing trucks and other vehicles.

"I'm like, ‘What the hell is going on? There's a tow truck coming and taking my car!' I thought it was stolen at first," Tommy Paul told the media in Paris. "I missed, I think it was, like three payments. They came and took it. I didn't know it happened like that. I didn't know how quick they would come and grab it — like in the middle of the night."

"Now I'm watching all these ‘repo' shows, where they come in and swoop trucks at 1 in the morning. It's definitely a funny experience. To be in Europe while it happened is even crazier. But we did get it back."

The World No. 12 will next face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the French Open later this week.

Tommy Paul looking to reach the second week of Roland Garros for the first time in his career

Tommy Paul has always had a good aptitude for clay, as evidenced by him reaching the semifinals of the Italian Open twice (2023-24). That said, the French Open remains the only Major tournament where he has yet to go past the third round.

In his six career appearances in Paris, the American has exited in the first round (2019, 2022), the second round (2020-21, 2023), and the third round once (2024). The 28-year-old will be eager to record his career-best result on the famed terre battue this fortnight after beginning his Grand Slam season with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open in January.

