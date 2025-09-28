"More gifts than I've gotten on Christmas" - Coco Gauff admits huge cultural shock about coming to China Open as a US athlete

Coco Gauff has opened up about the love she has received from her Chinese fans, highlighting the cultural shock about coming to the China Open as a US athlete. She is currently gearing up for her next clash at the tournament.
Gauff's latest showdown at the China Open was on August 27, 2025, at the Diamond Court, against Leylah Fernandez. The American prevailed over the Canadian, registering a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win. Following this match, she sat for a post-match press conference, where she spoke about the love shehas received from her fans in China.
When asked about sport covering the huge differences between the culture of China and the USA, and her playing a significant role at such a young age, she opened up about the gifts she has received from her fans, saying:
"It's more gifts than I've gotten on Christmas, and I was a pretty spoiled kid (smiling). It's just insane. Every day I've woken up here, I definitely feel that gratefulness. Now I want to take that more on the road. I don't know if I'll get as many gifts elsewhere in the world. I hope the western side of the world can be as nice as the Chinese fans are with the gift giving because I love gifts. I love being spoiled. I like receiving things. It's fun."
She added:
"Yeah, I love it here. And I love my life that I live, for sure."
Gauff's next match is scheduled for September 30 against Belinda Bencic.
Coco Gauff opened up about a nickname received by her fans at the China Open
In the aforementioned press conference, Coco Gauff was also asked about the request she made to her fans to give her a nickname related to an animal. Replying to this, she opened up about her favorite nickname given to her in China - 'The Wolf', and also revealed that she did not understand the reason behind it but was still satisfied, as wolf is her boyfriend, Jalen Sera's, favorite animal.
"There was a fan, his name is Hans (phonetic). He told me I'm the wolf. I need to ask him why he chose that. I don't see myself as a wolf. I feel like a wolf is a little bit more serious. Maybe I'm like that on the court. Wolves are pretty animals. It's my boyfriend's favorite animal, I'm pretty sure. I'll take it," Coco Gauff said.
She further said that if she would get the chance of choosing a nickname for herself, it would be an orca whale.
"If I had to choose an animal, I really love Orcas, killer whales. I think they're really cool. I watch like a bunch of documentaries on them. I'm rambling. I'll shut up," she added.
Coco Gauff recently explored China after her first round at the tournament, as she shared an update about her visit to shopping malls with her friend in a casual outfit.