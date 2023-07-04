"More grounded than the entirety of the tennis media combined" - Tennis fans support Elena Rybakina for dismissing 'Big-3' talks

Elena Rybakina has earned praise for denying the presence of any Big-3 in WTA.

The World No. 2 beat Shelby Rogers in the first round of Wimbledon. The defending champion overcame a slow start as she rallied from a set down to defeat the American in just under two hours (4-6, 6-1, 6-2).

Speaking to the media after her match, Elena Rybakina was asked about the potential presence of a Big-3 in the WTA involving Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and herself. Responding to the claims, the World No. 3 dismissed such claims and said that it was too early to comment anything like that.

Taking the example of the men's Big-3, the Kazakh said that "it's still too far" to call them the Big-3 as no one is invincible yet.

"Well, I hear that only on the press conferences. I don't follow so much on the Internet. I think just from the past results people are saying that. There is still a lot of good players," Rybakina said.

"I think it's too early to say anything about just three players because it's not like it was Roger or Djokovic. It's still too far. That's why I don't really focus on that. Yeah, anyone still can beat anyone," she added.

Fans on Twitter expressed their satisfaction with the way Rybakina handled the question and praised her for her choice of words.

A user said that the 2022 Wimbledon winner is much more grounded than the tennis media.

"Rybakina is more grounded than the entirety of the tennis media combined."

Another fan agreed with Rybakina's statement and supported her by saying that no one needs to forcefully push the Big-3 narrative.

"Rightly said. I don't see the need to push a big 3 narrative all the time."

Fans continued to praise Elena Rybakina for the way she answered the question.

"Great answer. That’s what I meant about this player: humble and exciting for the talent and for not seeking the spot light."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Catherine (She/Her) @MissCEWalker @TheTennisLetter She has potential to be a legend. But she's not to be bothered about that. She's just going about her business @TheTennisLetter She has potential to be a legend. But she's not to be bothered about that. She's just going about her business

"When I was younger, I was always watching him play" - Elena Rybakina on Roger Federer watching her play

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Elena Rybakina had a special guest watching her play from the stands at Centre Court. Tennis icon Roger Federer was present in the Royal Box of Wimbledon as he was honored, in the celebration of his success at Wimbledon.

The Australian Open finalist revealed that she was nervous because she grew up watching the Swiss play.

"Yeah, maybe that's why I was nervous because actually I really like Roger. When I was younger, I was always watching him play," she said.

Elena Rybakina also said that she felt nervous walking into the Centre Court. She was so tense that she couldn't give her best in the first set and hence lost the set to Rogers. The World No. 3 will take on either Alize Cornet or Nao Hibino in the second round of Wimbledon.

