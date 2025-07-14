Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were crowned men's and women's singles champions at Wimbledon last weekend. In the champions' dance later, the Italian and the Pole partnered up to sway to some music. However, the tennis community has since had a mixed reaction to their dance, with many claiming that it came off as "awkward."

Sinner and Swiatek had both endured a tough time on their respective tours before Wimbledon. The two players made plenty of amends at SW19 this year though, winning the men's and women's singles titles in commanding fashion.

Later on Sunday (July 14), Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek donned their best clothes and took to the traditional Wimbledon Champions' dance. Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since given their thoughts on the duo's dance floor performance.

While one fan felt that their dance was "cringe", another found the two to be "super cute".

"Grok show me the most awkward cringe thing ever. Tennis has become embarrassing," one fan suggested on X (formerly Twitter).

"The video of Jannik and iga dancing was super cute," another countered as they praised Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's moves.

Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon dance from last year was also referenced.

"They dance better than carlos and barbora last year," the fan claimed.

Although Sinner and Swiatek's dance divided perception on social media, there was a considerable section of fans that didn't like it.

"Could this be the least charismatic dance in history? Just watching it makes you want to yawn," one fan insisted.

"Thank goodness it was short," another asserted.

"That was so awkward lol," one more fan chimed in.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek take home huge paychecks despite tax cuts

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were both incentivized with £3 million (roughly $4.05 million) for their respective efforts during Wimbledon last fortnight. For what it's worth, both players were taxed a significant amount as a result of the UK taxation laws, which necessitate that 36.2% goes to the central government (via Forbes).

Swiatek will further pay an additional tax of 4% when she returns to Poland, meaning her updated prize money stub amounts to $2.41 million. Sinner, on his part, will not have to give anything to the Italian government considering he currently lives in Monaco - which is an income tax-free state.

With the third Grand Slam tournament of the year done and dusted, Sinner and Swiatek are expected to take some well-deserved rest before they prepare for the North American hardcourt season.

