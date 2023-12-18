"Most beautiful mamasita" - Paula Badosa celebrates mother Mireia's birthday; shares pictures highlighting their bond

Paula Badosa commemorated her mother, Mireia Gibert, on her birthday with a beautiful picture reel highlighting their bond.

In a four-piece collage posted on her Instagram story on December 18, Badosa attached 2 photos from her childhood, and two photos from earlier this May, when the pair were modeling for a photoshoot with the Spanish edition of InStyle Magazine, a fashion and lifestyle publication that features celebrities and influencers.

Paula Badosa posted via her Instagram story early Monday morning

Mireia Gibert, her mother, holds a striking resenblance to Badosa. While her exact age is unknown to the public, It has been speculated that she is somewhere between 40-50 years old.

Mireia was a model back in the day as per reports, and featured as the cover girl for multiple brands during the 90s. Along with her husband Josep Badosa, the pair both worked in the art and fashion industry in the United States after relocating there from Spain in the early 1990's. The couple currently owns a clothing store in Begur, Girona.

Initially inclined to jump into the fashion industry, Badosa's decision took a turn when her mother suggested she pursue a career in tennis. Mireira has always been a tennis lover and played a vital role in the success of her daughter.

Even today, she is seen cheering Badosa on from the sidelines. Badosa always credits her mother for being there and helping her make important decisions in life.

Paula Badosa credits Mireia Gibert for being her inspiration

Paula Badosa and her mother, Mireia Gibert, worked together in May earlier this year when they did a photoshoot for InStyle in Spain.

The duo's glamorous shoot by Danniel Rojas and Jesus de Paula came just after Badosa's appearance on the Glamour cover in Spain just a couple of weeks before that.

Badosa took to her Instagram to share snippets from the shoot. She also shared a beautiful message for her mother in their native language, Spanish.

"[A] special session with @instylespain alongside my mother," Badosa wrote. "She is my inspiration."

Mireia Gibert and Josep Badosa's fashion sense and glamorous side of life has quite evidently rubbed off on their daughter Badosa. Despite developing into a top player on the WTA tour, Badosa is often seen behind the camera, keeping modeling and fashion alive and kicking in their family.

She was most recently seen as one of the biggest stars on Netflix's 'Break Point' series that chronicles the ATP and WTA tours.