Grigor Dimitrov has opened up for the first time since his horrifying encounter with two robbers in Barcelona.

Dimitrov, who is currently in the Spanish city to contest the 2023 ATP 500 Barcelona Open, became the victim of a watch theft on Friday, April 14.

The former World No. 3 was returning from his training session, driving alongside Avenida Sarria at 9:30 pm, when the incident took place. As per reports, two robbers on a motorcycle intentionally closed Grigor Dimitrov’s rearview mirror, prompting him to adjust it right after. As he pulled his arm out, the thieves snatched his Swiss Bianchet luxury watch before fleeing. The Bulgarian tennis player filed a report with the Barcelona police and valued the luxury watch at $76,000.

On Tuesday, April 18, Grigor Dimitrov took to social media to open up about the horrifying incident for the first time and suggested that he was relieved to have come out of the experience unharmed, despite the property loss. He also thanked his fans for their concern and kind messages. The athlete further confirmed that he would still be contesting the Barcelona Open.

“Thank you everyone for the kind messages the last couple of days. Most important thing is I wasn’t harmed and I am ready to compete this week in Barcelona,” Grigor Dimitrov wrote on his Instagram story.

Dimitrov on Instagram

Grigor Dimitrov gears up for opening match at the 2023 Barcelona Open

Dimitrov at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Grigor Dimitrov hasn’t had the best start to 2023. The former World No. 3 has registered nine wins against seven losses this season. His best campaigns have been the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open and the ATP 250 Open 13, where he reached the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

The 31-year-old’s latest appearance was at the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo. Dimitrov survived his opening clash against up-and-coming American Ben Shelton in the event but went down in the next round against young Czech sensation Jiri Lehecka.

At the Barcelona Open, Dimitrov will be defending his third-round appearance from last year. In the 2022 edition, he crashed out against two-time tournament finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. His best result in the ATP 500 event has been a quarterfinal finish in 2018.

In the current edition, Dimitrov is the 11th seed and has received a bye in the first round. The Bulgarian tennis player will commence his campaign in the Spanish city on Wednesday, April 19, with a match against Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez in the Round of 32.

