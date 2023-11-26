"Most lit for sure" - Coco Gauff on the idea of Thanksgiving dinner with Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton

Coco Gauff recently reacted to the choice of tablemates for a hypothetical Thanksgiving dinner with fellow players, predicting that her table with Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will reign supreme.

Gauff commented on a picture that showed a graphic with five tables, each with a different set of three players with various mixes of personalities and styles, to share a turkey feast with. The graphic was captioned: "Which Thanksgiving table are you sitting at?"

The groups were: A) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, and Aryna Sabalenka; B) Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev; C) Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz; D) Gauff, Tiafoe, and Shelton; and E) Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Hubert Hurkacz.

Gauff commented on the post on Saturday, November 25, and picked group D, which included compatriots Tiafoe and Shelton, stating that their group would be "the most lit".

"D the most lit for sure," Gauff wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Coco Gauff on X (formerly Twitter)

Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Madison Keys recently achieved a historic feat as the first set of four Black Americans in the Open Era since 1968 to make it to the last eight of a Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open.

How Coco Gauff fared at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff recently made her second consecutive appearance at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Drawn into the Chetumal Group, she faced off against Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff began her campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jabeur, closing the game in less than an hour. But she faced a formidable opponent in her next match as she played against World No. 1 Swiatek. Gauff had only won once in their previous nine encounters and this time was no better. The Pole overwhelmed the American, 6-0, 7-5 in 80 minutes.

The American required to win her last group match against the current Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, to make it to the semifinals. She recovered from a set deficit to defeat Vondrousova, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3, in a nail-biting clash that was halted by a 25-minute rain break.

Coco Gauff met compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. The latter put up a solid show against the former and won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, the American duo was defeated by Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, who went on to win the title, in the final group match in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 8-10.