"Most people probably don't even know that Novak Djokovic is so deep, spiritual and focused on mastery" - Jay Shetty

British podcaster, author and life coach Jay Shetty recently spoke about Novak Djokovic's deep focus on spirituality.

Over the course of his career, Djokovic has maintained an air of honesty and forthrightness regarding his mindset and approach to life. The Serb's dedication to his spirituality and mindfulness were the focus of the latest episode of Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast.

During the podcast, Shetty highlighted the journey of establishing a platform for people to share their stories. He expressed that his friendship with the 23-time Grand Slam champion allowed him to realize that his audience would benefit from learning about the Serb's deep spirituality and dedication to mastery.

"Me and you had become friends and we were talking back and forth and I was just like, 'Wait a minute, most people probably don't even know that Novak is so deep and spiritual and focused on mastery.' I was like, people should know this, it would inspire them so much because you inspire people by being one of the most talented players of all time," Shetty said.

Shetty recalled that his interview with Djokovic in 2020 served as an avenue for people to learn about the multifaceted nature of the Serb's personality.

"And then, when I interviewed you, people got to see Novak is so much more than a tennis player," he said. "And I was like, this is what we need to show people. We need to show people how powerful the people they look up to are."

Shetty also expressed his gratitude towards the 36-year-old for being one of the first guests on his podcast.

"I think you were my second guest, one of my first guests and I'm so grateful to you because you gave me the opportunity to show people that athletes are doing so much work in the background that people don't see," he added.

"Lewis Hamilton is also someone that shares that message of spirituality" - Novak Djokovic

The Serb speaks about spirituality

During the podcast, Novak Djokovic opened up about how his friendship with Jay Shetty facilitated a connection with football player Mario Gotze.

"After you interviewed me, you went to see Mario Gotze, the football player," Djokovic said. "We got in touch, you connected us. It was really interesting, in my own world, in the athlete's world to really connect with people that are like-minded and like-hearted."

The World No. 2 also pointed to Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton as another like-minded athlete.

"Lewis Hamilton is also someone that shares that message of spirituality, of being genuine, being kind and being mindful of how you live and everything in your lifestyle," he added.

Novak Djokovic will take on Frances Tiafoe in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event at the Hurlingham Tennis Club on June 29, in the lead-up to his title defense at Wimbledon 2023.

