"Much better to come hopefully next time" - Mark Petchey dissatisfied with quality of Emma Raducanu-Coco Gauff Australian Open encounter

Mark Petchey, former coach of Andy Murray, recently reflected on the Coco Gauff-Emma Raducanu rivalry after the duo faced each other in the second round of the ongoing Australian Open.

Former World No. 4 Coco Gauff faced off against the 2021 US Open winner Raducanu in the second round of the Melbourne Major where the American comfortably beat the Brit, 6-3 7-6, to qualify for the third round of the Grand Slam.

Petchey, a former British tennis professional, turned to social media to share his opinion on the match played between the duo. The 52-year-old expressed his displeasure at the quality of the clash between the two former Grand Slam winners.

He said that although he approves of Gauff and Raducanu's rivalry, he was not at all impressed by the match's standards.

"I am as excited by the @CocoGauff and @EmmaRaducanu rivalry as I am big fans of both. But anyone who thought the match yesterday was what we want to tune in and watch for the next 15 years is selling smoke in terms of the actual tennis " he said.

The Brit voiced his hope for a better performance in their next encounter.

"Much better to come hopefully next time," Petchey captioned his tweet.

Coco Gauff lends her support to Emma Raducanu after the Brit's exit from the Australian Open

Following her win over 20-year-old Raducanu at the Australian Open 2023, Coco Gauff spoke out in support of the former World No. 10 after their match.

Raducanu burst into the limelight after winning the 2021 US Open after qualifying for the main draw as a qualifier. However, since her triumph in New York, the Brit has failed to replicate her form and glory in subsequent tournaments.

Gauff reflected on the situation and sympathized with Raducanu by stating how the press and also the people always demand the Brit to repeat her 2021 glory. Gauff, 18, has herself been subject to harsh criticism from the media as well as fans whenever she has failed to perform upto her expectations.

"Yeah, I definitely feel for her. I guess I can kind of relate. I feel like she experienced it on a much bigger level than I did," Coco Gauff said.

The American noted the pressure involved when you move into the top tier of tennis after playing as a junior.

"But coming in on tour young, it's a different life from juniors, playing in smaller events, to all of a sudden people knowing your name, people expecting you to win all the time," Gauff added.

