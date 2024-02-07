Mumbai Open 2024 Day 5: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaishnavi-Sahaja out

The fifth day of the Mumbai Open brought with it disappointing results for Indian fans. The home country was in action only twice throughout the day, and neither singles player Shrivalli Bhamidipaty nor the doubles pair of Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli were able to make it through.

Adkar and Yamalapalli were up against Slovakian Dalila Jakupovic and her American partner Sabrina Santamaria, who are seeded second in the tournament. Yamalapalli had managed to pull off a stunning upset earlier in the tournament when she beat top seed Kayla Day in their singles encounter.

Indian fans were hoping for a repeat of that feat today, but it wasn't meant to be. While the Indian pair tried their best to keep their opponents at bay, it simply wasn't enough. Jakupovic and Santamaria clinched a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory.

Later in the evening, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty took on Alina Korneeva for her pre-quarterfinal clash. After making it through some grueling qualifying rounds, Bhamidipaty had proven herself a force to be reckoned with yesterday, when she got the better of second seed Nao Hibino.

The Indian is the current World No. 520 and was once again facing a higher-ranked opponent in Russia’s World No. 134. Audiences had their fingers crossed for another upset on behalf of Bhamidipaty, and for a moment it looked like their wishes would come true.

Playing some phenomenal tennis, the Indian walked away with a hard-fought 7-5 victory in the first game. Not one to scare easily, 16-year-old Korneeva was quick to make a roaring comeback, taking the next two games 6-4, 6-4.

Mumbai Open 2024: Full results at the end of day 5 (Indians Only)

Here are India's results after the fifth day of the Mumbai Open

Women's Doubles Round of 16

(2) Dalila Jakupovic (Slovakia)/ Sabrina Santamaria (America) beat Vaishnavi Adkar/ Sahaja Yamalapalli (India) 6-3, 7-6 (1)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Alina Korneeva (Russia) beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (India) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4