"Must have been so frustrating to be outplayed by a person half her size" - Fans recall Serena Williams mouthing "b*tch" to Justine Henin at US Open

A resurfaced clip of Serena Williams venting her frustration towards Justine Henin during their quarterfinal clash at the 2007 US Open left tennis fans entertained.

In 2007, Williams and Henin locked horns in the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon Championships, with the Belgian emerging victorious in both encounters. Their rivalry continued at the US Open, where Henin prevailed in the quarterfinals once more, securing a dominant 7-6(3), 6-1 win en route to her second title at the New York Major.

The clash took a dramatic turn when Henin, who led 2-0 in the second set, stunned the 23-time Grand Slam champion with a remarkable passing shot. As Serena Williams prepared to return the former World No. 1's next serve, she was captured mouthing "b*tch" towards the Belgian, visibly expressing her frustration.

A fan posted the clip of the incident on social media and expressed surprise over its inclusion in the highlights of the match.

"Rewatching the 2007 [QF] and I'm surprised they left this in lol. This is 2 games into Henin's dominant 2nd set. Such an incredible rivalry from an incredible era," the fan posted.

Screengrab from Reddit

One fan claimed that Serena Williams had expressed her exasperation in a similar manner on multiple occasions when facing Henin. The fan also suggested that it was likely frustrating for the American to be overpowered by a player who was "half her size."

"It is not the only time a cam caught her calling Justing "b*tch" during a match. It must have been so frustrating for Serena with all her power to be outplayed by a person half her size," the fan commented.

Screengrab from Reddit

One fan, meanwhile, conveyed how much they missed the 23-time Grand Slam champion on tour, while another called for the revival of "bad blood" between players during matches.

"I miss Serena," a fan posted.

"Lmao love it, bring bad blood back and keep the competition strong," another fan chimed in.

Screengrab from Reddit

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

A brief look at Serena Williams and Justine Henin's rivalry at Grand Slams

Serena Williams and Justine Henin

Serena Williams and Justine Henin established one of the most competitive and heated rivalries on the WTA tour. While Williams leads 8-6 in their head-to-head record overall, Henin enjoys a 4-3 winning record in their Grand Slam encounters.

The American won their first-ever clash at the 2001 US Open in commanding fashion, winning 7-5, 6-0. Their second clash at a Major occurred at the 2003 French Open semifinals, where the Belgian defeated the former World No. 1 in a controversial encounter before going on to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

However, the American avenged her defeat in the 2003 Wimbledon semifinals, winning 6-3, 6-2. Henin later emerged victorious in their three consecutive Major quarterfinal clashes in 2007, winning at the French Open, Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, won their last Grand Slam encounter, claiming a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory in the 2010 Australian Open final.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas