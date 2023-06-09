"Openly cheated, got celebrated by media" - Tennis fans recall controversial "hand incident" in Serena Williams' French Open loss to Justine Henin

American legend Serena Williams played one of the most controversial matches of her career against Justine Henin at the 2003 French Open. Fighting for a place in the finals of the Paris Major, the Belgian beat Williams and went on to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

The fourth seed of the tournament, Henin, won the first set. However, the American quickly staged a comeback in the second set to force a decider. During the third set, Williams was about to serve but noticed Henin raise her hand, signaling her to stop, as the crowd was not silent yet. This led to the 23-time Grand Slam winner missing her serve, thus earning a fault.

Upon requesting another serve, the chair umpire rejected the American's plea since he did not notice Henin's gesture. Much to Serena Williams' dismay, the Belgian also kept quiet instead of rectifying the umpire. Henin eventually won the match, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, and also beat Kim Clijsters in the final to win her first Roland Garros title.

Recently, a clip from the 20-year-old match surfaced on social media, urging tennis fans to once again express their anger at the incident.

Fans on Twitter pondered the thought that Serena Williams had to overcome many such "obstacles" to succeed in her career.

"Serena’s career is so wild when you just sit back and think about all the obstacles," a fan tweeted.

Mm... @Joracle_ Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Serena’s career is so wild when you just sit back and think about all the obstacles. twitter.com/historiantenni… Serena’s career is so wild when you just sit back and think about all the obstacles. twitter.com/historiantenni…

Another fan expressed his anger at Henin for "openly cheating." He also criticized the tennis media for "celebrating" the Belgian for the act.

"Openly cheated and got celebrated by tennis media for the rest of her career. She’s lucky she did it in 2003."

Andrew Atkinson @atkinsonfasho Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Openly cheated and got celebrated by tennis media for the rest of her career. She’s lucky she did it in 2003. twitter.com/historiantenni… Openly cheated and got celebrated by tennis media for the rest of her career. She’s lucky she did it in 2003. twitter.com/historiantenni…

Fans also claimed to vividly remember the incident and stated that their respect for Henin dwindled after this match.

"I remember exactly where I was when this happened. Never looked at Henin the same way after that."

Matt Dowell @MattDowellTV Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa I remember exactly where I was when this happened. Never looked at Henin the same way after that twitter.com/historiantenni… I remember exactly where I was when this happened. Never looked at Henin the same way after that twitter.com/historiantenni…

Fans continued to criticize the Belgian for her actions in the match.

"Henin was so wrong for this," another tweet read.

[email protected] @KaiseratCB Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Henin was so wrong for this twitter.com/historiantenni… Henin was so wrong for this twitter.com/historiantenni…

Below are a few more fan reactions:

The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast @Shaptennispod Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Wow. Henin Cheated. Shameful. So ruthless. And the Chair choked his face off. twitter.com/historiantenni… Wow. Henin Cheated. Shameful. So ruthless. And the Chair choked his face off. twitter.com/historiantenni…

Liam Barredo @MrLiamBarredo Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Correction: 20 years ago, Justine Henin scammed her way into her first grand slam final. twitter.com/historiantenni… Correction: 20 years ago, Justine Henin scammed her way into her first grand slam final. twitter.com/historiantenni…

someone’s ugly daughter @glennergy_ Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Disgusting twitter.com/historiantenni… Disgusting twitter.com/historiantenni…

Sans Paramore @sansparamore1 twitter.com/HistorianTenni… Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa Justine Henin, the original [email protected] Justine Henin, the original [email protected] twitter.com/HistorianTenni…

DG @dguy621 Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SF



The infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.



Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors



: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors: Roland-Garros 20 years ago:Serena Williams and Justine Henin-Hardenne clashed in the French Open SFThe infamous "hand incident" made headlines around the world and created one of the biggest rivalries of this era.Henin's win ended Serena's 33-match win streak in majors🎥: Roland-Garros https://t.co/MveOnkPqTa This shit makes my blood boil to this day. And the crowd had the nerve to be against her when she was right! Henin could cure cancer and I’d still not like her. twitter.com/historiantenni… This shit makes my blood boil to this day. And the crowd had the nerve to be against her when she was right! Henin could cure cancer and I’d still not like her. twitter.com/historiantenni…

bigfhnd @BigFhnd @HistorianTennis Was Justine ever questioned for this? The lack of sportsmanship she showed that day was ridiculous. @HistorianTennis Was Justine ever questioned for this? The lack of sportsmanship she showed that day was ridiculous.

"I’m a little disappointed with her" - What Serena Williams had to say after Justine Henin's controversial hand incident

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams was on a 33-match winning streak when she faced Justine Henin in the 2003 French Open semifinals.

A defending champion at the 2003 Roland Garros, the American was hoping to win her fifth consecutive Grand Slam singles title. Her loss against the four-time French Open winner reduced her to tears in the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on the match and the controversial incident, Williams expressed her disappointment in Henin. She added that the incident wasn't the turning point of the match. However, the American icon accused the Belgian of lying.

"I’m a little disappointed with her. It wasn’t the turning point of the match. I should have still won the game, but lying and fabricating is not fair," Serena Williams said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes