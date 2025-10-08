"My barista" - Elina Svitolina melts hearts with adorable display of her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai's adventures

Elina Svitolina shared the joys of motherhood with the latest picture of daughter Skai. The 2-year-old tried her hand in the kitchen under the watchful eye of her mother.

Svitolina tied the knot with her tennis peer Gael Monfils in 2021 and the couple were blessed with a daughter a year later. They regularly share updates of their home life and often share their daughter's milestones including her birthdays online.

World No. 13 Svitolina shared a picture on her Instagram story where Skai could be seen standing and barely reaching the kitchen counter. The picture presumably taken by Svitolina was shot from the back and the toddler could be seen wearing a pink sweater and two pink bows in her hair. She appeared to be fiddling with the coffee machine that prompted her mother to caption the picture:

Trending

"My barista."

Screengrab from Elina Svitolina's Instagram @elisvitolina

On-court, Monfils' latest appearance was at the 2025 Chengdu Open where he retired in his opening round against Alexander Shevchenko due to injury. Svitolina was last seen on-court at the US Open after which she made the decision to shut her 2025 season down to rest and re-energize herself.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai's early love for sports

Elina Svitolina at the 2025 Internazionali BNL D'Italia. Image: Getty

With tennis parents Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina by her side, it's no surprise that 2-year-old Skai has started to show an inclination towards sports. As per Svitolina, the toddler has already tried a variety of games.

In an interview after her second-round win at the 2025 Madrid Open in April, the Ukranian shared that her daughter "loves to play tennis".

"She's very good. She loves to play tennis. She has her small racket, but she prefers the big one of mine or Gael's. So, yeah, she's on the court trying to hit some balls. And yeah, it's fun to watch her grow. And she's so much into sports. She loves football. And yeah, just tries to really play a lot of different games," Elina Svitolina said (from 2:35).

She added that she enjoyed watching her daughter grow and "discover" new things with her.

"It's interesting to see her, you know, grow every single week. It's something different, something new. And yeah, she's now talking a lot. And yeah, it's interesting to discover it with her."

Svitolina eventually reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open where she lost to the eventual title-winner Aryna Sabalenka. Overall, Svitolina enjoyed a good season and won the Roun title this year taking her singles title tally to 18.

