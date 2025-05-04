Elina Svitolina adorably captures husband Gael Monfils helping daughter Skai ride a skateboard in sweet bonding moment

Elina Svitolina has shared an adorable glimpse of her home life with husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai. The Ukrainian captured a sweet moment between Monfils and their daughter as he taught the toddler a new skill.

Ad

Svitolina and Monfils are enjoying some downtime ahead of their respective campaigns at the Italian Open. They were both recently in action at the Madrid Open, where the Ukrainian made a stellar run to the semifinals before falling short against eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Monfils was forced to withdraw from the ATP Masters 1000 event before his second-round clash due to illness.

Elina Svitolina recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a snap of their daughter Skai enjoying her time on the playground. She also offered a sneak peak into the two-year-old's experience of learning how to skateboard under the watchful eye of her father Gael Monfils.

Ad

Trending

"❤️," she posted.

@elinasvitolina's Instagram stories

In an appearance on the Tennis Channel amid her campaign at the Madrid Open, Svitolina had opened up about how interesting it was to regularly witness Skai discover new activities and interests.

Ad

"It's interesting to see her, you know, grow every single week. It's something different, something new. And yeah, she's now talking a lot. And yeah, it's interesting to discover it with her," Svitolina said.

As such, it comes as no surprise that the 30-year-old was delighted to capture the adorable bonding moment between Gael Monfils and Skai as the two-year-old picked up a new interest.

Ad

Elina Svitolina on her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai: "It's fun to watch her grow and she's so much into sports"

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina - Source: Getty

During the same Tennis Channel interview, Elina Svitolina shared a heartwarming update on her daughter Skai, disclosing that the two-year-old had developed an interest in tennis. However, the Ukrainian humorously revealed that Skai preferred to use her or Gael Monfils' rackets instead of the mini one she had.

Ad

Svitolina also said that her daughter loved football and gushed over how enjoyable it was to watch her grow.

"She's very good. She loves to play tennis. She has her small racket, but she prefers the big one of mine or Gael's. So, yeah, she's on the court trying to hit some balls. And yeah, it's fun to watch her grow. And she's so much into sports. She loves football. And yeah, just tries to really play a lot of different games," Svitolina said.

Amid her campaign in Madrid, Elina Svitolina also shared an endearing picture of Gael Monfils overseeing Skai's tennis session on clay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More