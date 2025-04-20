Elina Svitolina melts hearts with adorable snap of husband Gael Monfils overlooking daughter Skai's tennis session

Elina Svitolina shared a glimpse of her husband, Gael Monfils, watching their daughter Skai holding a tennis racket. The tennis stars married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Skai a year later.

Svitolina and Monfils are one of the most loved tennis couples. The pair regularly shares their admiration for each other in interviews and updates fans about their lives through social media posts.

Recently, the Ukrainian shared a heartwarming update that saw her husband Monfils smiling and looking on as their two-year-old daughter Skai held a tennis racket.

38-year-old Monfils and 30-year-old Svitolina are regulars on the tour. They play several events in a year, and in many of them, the couple is spotted in the stands supporting each other. Recently, Svitolina expressed the importance of having her husband and their daughter with her on tour.

Elina Svitolina reveals that having husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai with her on tour helps her stay grounded

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

After her fourth-round win over Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells this year, Elina Svitolina was asked how she’s managing to stay focused on tennis amid ongoing tensions back home.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Svitolina has been a vocal advocate for her country, using her platform to show solidarity. With political tensions flaring following a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she admitted the situation wasn't easy.

However, Svitolina shared that having her husband, Gael Monfils, and their daughter, Skai, by her side in California has helped her stay grounded.

"Yeah, there is time for that and there is time also for tennis. There is time for training and recovery and just completely switch off from everything. Also time with my family. You know, I have my daughter here. You know, Gael is here also. So, you know, it's nice to sometimes switch off completely from what's going on," Elina Svitolina said during a press conference.

"But it's just these moments, it's few hours that I try to get. I feel more refreshed and I feel like, you know, just good energy when I need to perform, because I feel like I need to play well. I feel like it's something that I try to do for my country. You know, to see my flag, you know, raising and, you know, to see the tick with the wind from my country," she added.

Currently, Svitolina is eyeing her 18th title as she takes on Olga Danilovic in the final of the Open de Rouen on Sunday, April 20.

