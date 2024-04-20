"My better half" - Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla sends German heartfelt birthday wishes on his 27th birthday

Alexander Zverev received a special birthday wish from his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, who posted a photo of them with an adorable caption.

Zverev, the World No. 5, has had a good start to 2024, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open and the Miami Open, and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. The German who turned 27, suffered a shock defeat to Cristian Gafin at the Bavarian International in the quarterfinals.

On her boyfriend's special day, German actress Thomalla posted on Instagram a cute selfie with her "better half", wishing him for his birthday. The post was captioned:

"Wishing my better half the best birthday ever."

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been in a relationship since 2021. The actress and TV host is eight years older than Zverev is often seen supporting the 27-year-old during his matches.

In 2021, speaking to German Tennis Magazine, Zverev highlighted the importance of Thomalla in his life and tennis career. The player also spoke about how players need to have the right people around them:

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security."

"I play extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

In season 2 of the Netflix series "Break Point", the funny side of their relationshipcame to light. The actress was seen trolling her partner Zverev about his tardy behavior. She even joked about the situation when they will get married in the future:

"He's always late in every situation, and I'm losing my mind (laughs). If we get married, he'll probably come late to his own wedding."

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla attend 'Taste of Tennis' together

Alexander Zverev(L) with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

Zverev and Thomalla appeared together at the 'Taste of Tennis' event in Miami last month.

The 'Taste of Tennis' is an annual event where the world's best chefs get a chance to mingle with some of the world's best tennis players. This year, it was held in Miami.

The couple shared their photos at the event on their social media, captioning, "Taste of Tennis" at the tennis paradise. Youu can see the post here:

Alexander Zverev looked dashing with his partner Sophia Thomalla, who wore a black dress at the event.

Other prominent tennis stars also attended the event. That includes Holger Rune, Rohan Bopanna Katie Boulter, Marta Kostyuk and Alex de Minuar to name a few.