Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro recently announced that he will not be able to compete in the 2023 edition of the tournament due to persistent injuries. He posted a heartfelt message expressing his sadness and gratitude to his fans.

Del Potro, who won the US Open in 2009 by defeating Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set final, has been plagued by wrist and knee problems for most of his career. The 43-year-old has not played a competitive match since February 2022, when he lost in the first round in straight sets against Federico Delbonis in Buenos Aries.

In his message on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 17, Juan Martin del Potro explained that he tried everything to prepare for the US Open. He added, however, that his body did not allow him to feel comfortable and happy on the court.

"Hello everyone. As you already know, my desire [was] to return to such a special [tournament] as the US Open is, I was very excited. I tried by all means to come to term, but my body does not accompany me 100% to be able to feel comfortable and happy to share, once again with you, a unique moment," he said [translated by X].

The Argentine said that he is still looking for the best alternatives to recover his quality of life. He thanked his fans for their support and understanding, and said that he hopes to see them soon.

"They also know that pain that I feel does not allow me to focus yet on a return. I will continue looking for the best alternatives to recover my quality of life. I thank you for the company, the compassion and the messages of encouragement that they leave me. I send you a big hug. I hope to see you soon," he added.

Expand Tweet

A look back at Juan Martin del Potro's performance in the US Open over the years

US Open Champion Juan Martin Del Potro Tours New York City

Juan Martin del Potro is best known for his victory at the 2009 US Open. He defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and the five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final in what was a memorable victory.

Following his US Open triumph, Del Potro faced a series of wrist injuries that threatened to derail his promising career. This also led to him missing several editions of the US Open.

However, his determination shone through as he made a triumphant return in 2016, reaching the quarterfinals after an emotional and inspiring comeback.

The 2017 edition marked another remarkable chapter in del Potro's US Open journey. Battling through the early-round matches, he found himself facing off against Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. The Argentine ultimately prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

In the subsequent years, Juan Martin del Potro continued to battle against his recurring injuries, which often led to fluctuating results.

In 2018, he reached the final of the US Open once more and took on Novak Djokovic. Though he couldn't replicate his 2009 success, his performance showcased his unyielding spirit and his capacity to challenge the best in the game.