Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter was recently asked to pick three players she would choose to help her escape if she was stranded on an island.

The Brit has been dating De Minaur since 2020 and the two have been evidently supportive of each other's careers. Both of them were in action last weekend, with the Aussie playing in the Acapulco Open final on Saturday (March 2).

De Minaur dashed over to the USA to catch Boulter in action in the San Diego Open final the following day, where she beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. Ahead of the final, the Brit interacted with the media, where she was posed with a fun question before the end of the session.

The interviewer asked Boulter:

"This is kind of a fun fan question, say you were stranded on an island, and you had no way of getting out, and you had to choose three players that you were stranded with, and they would help you escape. Who would you pick and why?

The current World No. 27 instantly responded:

"My boyfriend, my boyfriend, and my boyfriend, that's probably the three I'm gonna pick."

De Minaur watched on as Boulter lifted just the second WTA singles title in her career. She dispatched the sixth-seeded Kostyuk 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, converting seven of her 11 break point chances and winning just a shade under 70% of the points from her first serve.

Katie Boulter thanks boyfriend Alex de Minaur for attending San Diego Open final just hours after Acapulco triumph

Alex de Minaur made true on his promise of skipping celebrations after his win at the Acapulco Open on Saturday and catching an early flight to watch Katie Boulter in action.

The Brit appreciated the gesture from the new ATP World No. 10. After her win against Marta Kostyuk, she said during her on-court interview:

"I want to say a small, special thank you to my boyfriend. He finished last night at midnight and I really want to embarrass him. He got a 4.15 taxi this morning and a six o’clock flight to be here today, so I do appreciate it."

While Boulter raced to a career-high singles ranking of 27, De Minaur re-entered the top 10 after winning his eighth career singles title. The Aussie, seeded third in Acapulco, beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to defend his title in Mexico, winning a massive 83% of his points on his second serve.