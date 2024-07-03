"My boyfriend's a beast" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine proudly highlights his baseball prowess during match

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden was recently spotted in a baseball match, quickly pitching the ball to the batter and causing him to miss it. The moment was captured by his girlfriend Catherine Holt who heaped praise on the college player.

Agassi and Graf got married in October 2001 and have two children: Jaden and a daughter, Jaz Elle. Jaden is also an athlete, having grown up fond of baseball. The 22-year-old plays as a pitcher on the University of South California Trojans.

Holt captured the baseballer's prowess on camera and shared the impressive clip on her Instagram Stories, complimenting Jaden's talent.

"My boyfriends a beast @jadenagassi," Catherine Holt wrote.

Trending

Jaden echoed the sentiment on his Stories, resharing Halt's with heart emojis added to it.

Jaden Agassi's Instagram story (instagram.com/jadenagassi)

The couple frequently share glimpses of their relationship on social media. They have been dating since 2022.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff did not introduce tennis to their children

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Mail in 2011, Andre Agassi emphasized that he and Steffi Graf focused on raising their children to engage in activities and interests they enjoy, without placing excessive concern on their career paths.

Agassi Foundation Bowling - Getty Images

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly, It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Agassi said.

Steffi Graf later said that they never introduced tennis to their children, who instead developed interests in arts and music. She said they respected their choices and supported their passions and interests.

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much. We never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with... they love their arts and music. Jaden tried different sports, soccer and things and ended up with baseball. We nurture their desires and interests," Graf said.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf proved themselves to be one of the most dominant couples in tennis. Graf has won 107 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slam titles, in her career. The German held the top spot in the women's singles rankings for a cumulative 377 weeks, which is the longest tenure for any player in tennis history.

Graf is also the only player to win each Grand Slam at least four times and also achieved the Golden Slam in 1988.

Agassi on the other hand won 60 ATP singles titles including 8 Grand Slams during his illustrious career. In 1999, the American became the only man to win a Career Super Slam - all four Majors, an Olympic gold medal and a Year-end championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi