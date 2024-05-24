Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden gushes over his girlfriend Catherine Holt; professes his "love" as the couple go on a date in Texas

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, recently expressed his love for his girlfriend Catherine Holt. He did it after they went on a date in Dallas, Texas.

Agassi and Graf got married in October 2001, marking over two decades of marriage. They had an intimate wedding ceremony which took place at their Las Vegas residence.

The tennis power couple shares two children. Their son, Jaden Gil Agassi, was born on October 26, 2001, while their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, was born on October 3, 2003.

Jaden is an athlete like his parents and currently serves as the pitcher for the baseball team of the University of Southern California, the Trojans. He has been in a relationship with Holt since September 2022.

Recently, Holt took to social media to share a series of photos of herself and Jaden from their recent date in Dallas, Texas.

"you & me 🩷 ," Holt captioned her Instagram post.

Jaden reciprocated his affection for Holt and professed his love for her in the comments section and also re-shared the post on his Instagram story.

"I love you 😍 😍 😍 ," Jaden commented.

Screen grab of Jaden Agassi's comment under Catherine Holt's post and his Instagram story

Holt is a Dallas native. She completed her studies in Applied Physiology & Sport Management and is currently interning with the Texas Rangers, a baseball team based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Andre Agassi talked about his children Jaden and Jaz not understanding his & his wife Steffi Graf's level of fame when they were younger

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

During the 2024 Netflix Slam, Andre Agassi spoke exclusively to People magazine about his children, Jaden Gil and Jaz Elle Agassi. He outlined their initial lack of understanding regarding the level of fame he and his wife, Steffi Graf, possess.

Agassi revealed that when Jaden and Jaz were younger, they were puzzled by the attention their parents received from fans in everyday places like grocery stores.

“Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, ‘These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’” Agassi said.

The former World No. 1 explained that he and Graf went through a "phase" where they took the time to educate their children about their successful playing careers. This in turn helped their children comprehend the reasons behind their fame.

He said that, through these conversations, Jaden and Jaz gradually came to understand the significance of their parents' achievements and the impact they had on the world of tennis.

“So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.’ And then they start to put together why it's a big deal,” he added.

Andre Agassi stated that their children's slowly grew aware of their parents' legacy and the reasons why they are held in such high regard.

“They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process,” Andre Agassi said.

