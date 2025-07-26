"My dad doesn't look welcoming" - Leylah Fernandez reveals the truth behind shock dating offer to fans ahead of Canadian Open

Leylah Fernandez made her feelings known about the dating offer she had shared with her fans on social media. The Canadian athlete is gearing up for her semifinal match at the Citi Open and will next play at the Canadian Open.

A few days ahead of her campaign at the Citi Open, on July 18, 2025, Fernandez posted a video on her Instagram handle, opening up about how she was open to dating but didn't trust dating apps. So, to experience a dating life, she invited her fans and followers to send her their details via DM, stating that she was looking forward to a potential date in Montreal.

Days after this, the 22-year-old was asked about the reason behind her dating offer in one of the press conferences of the Citi Open. Replying to this, she revealed that people couldn't approach her because of her father Jorge Fernandez's appearance. However, calling her father 'funny' and opening up about her dating life experience, she said, via ASAP Sports:

"I mean, I think, one, a lot of people think I'm very focused in tennis, and I am. I am very focused in tennis. Sometimes they think, okay, I can't approach her and ask her out, and it doesn't help that also my dad doesn't look that welcoming. He's very welcoming. Don't get me wrong.

"He's very welcoming. He's funny to be around with, but the initial, like, picture of him is not that great. So I feel like sometimes I kind of had to do the first step, like, Guys, I want to experience this. Help me out a little bit," Leylah Fernandez said while laughing.

Fernandez has reached the semifinal round of the Citi Open, where she is all set to lock horns with Elena Rybakina on July 27, 2025.

Leylah Fernandez opened up about the overwhelming response to her dating offer

A few days after her search for romance, sharing a video for her fans on social media, Leylah Fernandez shared that she had received several responses to her video. In a conversation with a Tennis.com reporter, Davis Kane, she revealed that her offer left her with various options. Along with this, she also disclosed that she hadn't been on a date before.

“There’ve been a lot of responses. I think the first day, there were maybe over 100 messages. I’ve got a lot of options. My dad point blank asked me if I’d gone on a date yet, and I told him I hadn’t. I’ve never really had the time, and no one’s really asked me, which, I don’t know why!" said Leylah Fernandez.

Further talking about the first date she wanted to experience, Fernandez added:

“My dad point blank asked me if I’d gone on a date yet, and I told him I hadn’t. I’ve never really had the time, and no one’s really asked me, which, I don’t know why! He can ask me the same because, yeah, I’m a tennis player but that’s not all I am. It’s just about having a little conversation and seeing if there’s a mutual interest."

Ahead of competing at the Citi Open, Leylah Fernandez competed in Wimbledon, which saw her journey end in the second round after she was bested by Laura Siegemund.

