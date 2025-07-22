"There were over 100 messages" - Leylah Fernandez's search for romance gets overwhelming response as unique dating offer goes viral

Leylah Fernandez extended a unique offer to her fans last week, opening up a chance to take her out on a date in Montreal during the upcoming Canadian Open. Even the former US Open runner-up did not expect it to blow up so much, leading to over 100 messages in response.Fernandez is currently in action at the Citi DC Open, where she has reached the second round. Before the start of the tournament, the Canadian took to social media to let fans know about her unique dating offer, provided, of course, they met with her father Jorge beforehand and got his approval.Speaking to Tennis.com reporter David Kane during her stint in Washington, Fernandez revealed that she has gotten plenty of reponses to her post, leaving her with several options. “There’ve been a lot of responses. I think the first day, there were maybe over 100 messages. I’ve got a lot of options,” Fernandez said.“My dad point blank asked me if I’d gone on a date yet, and I told him I hadn’t. I’ve never really had the time, and no one’s really asked me, which, I don’t know why!&quot; she added.The 22-year-old further revealed that should she decide on someone to go out with, it would be the first date of her life -- an experience she was very much looking forward to. “I’ve never been on one date before, so I just want to experience how it goes from there. We’re not going to think too much ahead. It’s also about getting to know each other, what his hobbies are and what he likes,&quot; Fernandez said.The Canadian further added:&quot;He can ask me the same because, yeah, I’m a tennis player but that’s not all I am. It’s just about having a little conversation and seeing if there’s a mutual interest.&quot;On the tennis side of things, Fernandez will next take on top seed Jessica Pegula at the Citi DC Open.&quot;I got responses from other athletes, including ones I went to the Olympics with&quot; - Leylah FernandezLexus Nottingham Open - Day One - Source: GettyIn the interview, Leylah Fernandez confessed that she also got responses from many athletes who shared with her that they too hadn't been out on a date for so long. The Canadian was touched by the reception, stating that it made her feel less alone.“I got responses from other athletes, including ones I went to the Olympics with, and they told me, ‘I know how you feel,’ or, ‘When I was 22, I hadn’t gone on a date yet, either.’ At this age, we’re all either studying or going to sports competitions, so reading those messages not only makes me feel better and like I’m not the odd one out, but it’s also pretty cool that we’re able to have those conversations together,&quot; Leylah Fernandez said.Interestingly, another Canadian WTA player, Eugenie Bouchard, previously went out on a date with a fan, in her case after losing a bet on the Super Bowl.