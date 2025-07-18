Leylah Fernandez's dating life gets crazy update with one-of-a-kind offer to fans, but on one 'dad' condition

Leylah Fernandez has confirmed that she is currently single, just ahead of the Canadian Open. However, she jokingly added that anyone interested will have to get past her father, Jorge, first.Fernandez’s 2025 season has been far from ideal, and the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships followed the same trend. She exited in the second round after a defeat to Laura Siegemund, once again struggling to leave a mark.Now, she will aim to move past her recent setback as she sets her sights on the upcoming Citi Open in Washington, followed by the Canadian Open in Montreal. On July 18, she shared a reel on Instagram, revealing that she's open to dating but doesn’t trust dating apps. Instead, she invited fans to send their details via DM, saying she’s looking forward to a potential date in Montreal.&quot;In Montreal, I would like to go on a date. You know what I really want to do and that I haven't done is going on a date. I am not a big fan of dating apps. So, I actually am gonna do things my way. I am gonna go on one date for one hour in Montreal. If you wanna be my date, DM me, let me know about yourself. See you there!&quot; the 22-year-old said. Leylah Fernandez then playfully added in the caption of her reel that anyone she ends up going on a date with might have to meet her father first before meeting her.&quot;This will be fun, right? 😅🙈 This isn’t a joke. I fully intend to go on a date in Montreal so go ahead and DM me… time to shoot your shot🤪 . PS: you may have to meet my dad beforehand (good luck with that),&quot; Fernandez wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeylah Fernandez and her sister, Bianca, have been coached by their father, Jorge, from a young age. Despite having no tennis background and coming from a soccer career, Jorge played a pivotal role in his elder daughter's development, guiding her all the way to the 2021 US Open final, where she finished runner-up to Emma Raducanu.Leylah Fernandez admits she's envious of colleague Daria Kasatkina's love lifeLeylah Fernandez and Daria Kasatkina pictured together at the 2024 Rothesay International Eastbourne | Image Source: GettyLeylah Fernandez and Daria Kasatkina shared a candid conversation about Kasatkina’s relationship with her fiancée, Natalia Zabiiako, ahead of this year’s Dubai Open. The moment was featured in Kasatkina’s YouTube vlog series, What The Vlog.During the chat, Fernandez couldn’t help but ask who picked up the bill on their first date: Kasatkina or Zabiiako. Kasatkina smiled and said it was her, adding that she never lets Zabiiako pay. The gesture touched the Canadian, who admitted she felt a little envious and hoped to have a relationship like that someday.Fernandez: &quot;So who paid on the first date, Dasha or you?&quot;Kasatkina: &quot;I'm not letting her pay for anything. She's trying hard but nothing works.&quot;Fernandez: &quot;That's love.&quot;Kasatkina: &quot;No, love is not about the money. I'm just lucky enough to have this opportunity.&quot;Fernandez: &quot;I wish I could have someone like that.&quot;Kasatkina: &quot;The more love you translate, the more love you get back, you know?&quot;Watch the video below (from 24:15):