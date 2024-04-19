Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took fans on a virtual tour of the Serena Williams Building at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

The Serena Williams Building, the largest structure at Nike World Headquarters, spans over 1 million square feet and is designed to house 2,750 employees. The building, designed by Portland-based Skylab, captures the spirit of Williams and combines it with Nike’s heritage to create a design-led workspace.

On April 11, Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, visited the iconic building and shared his experience on Instagram. Ohanian's pride was evident as he showcased a theater in the building named after their eldest daughter, Olympia.

Trending

"Olympia Ohanian has a THEATER at Nike??? My daughter is already so much cooler than me," Ohanian wrote.

The 40-year-old also showcased a floor-to-ceiling painting of his wife and joked that it was the "first time she was taller than him." The tour also featured a wall of portraits, capturing important moments in Williams's career and her life with family and friends.

See the pictures below:

Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in Rome in 2015, during the Italian Open. After getting engaged in 2016, they welcomed their first child, Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017 and tied the knot two months later.

Their second child, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023. Over time, both Olympia and Adira have received customized apparel from the sportswear giant Nike.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared how Olympia influenced his personal and professional growth

Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed how his daughter Olympia influenced his personal and professional growth.

In a social media post, Ohanian shared how fatherhood has reshaped his approach to work and motivated him to pursue his goals to make his daughter proud.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian revealed how fatherhood impacted his career path. The Reddit co-founder mentioned leaving his venture capital firm, Initialized Capital, to launch a new one called Seven Seven Six. This new venture, he claimed, reflects his true calling and represents the best work he's done since becoming a father.

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian wrote.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas