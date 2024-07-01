"My daughter's turning 1 tomorrow" - Naomi Osaka gives birthday shoutout to Shai after Wimbledon 2024 1R win

Naomi Osaka has opened up about the importance of Wimbledon in her life after the Japanese embraced motherhood last year. Her words came following the conclusion of her first-round win over Diane Parry at this year's edition of the grasscourt Major on Monday, July 1. The Japanese also expressed her gratitude to the crowd in attendance for cheering for her, as she looked forward to her daughter Shai turning one.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships marks Osaka's only fourth SW19 appearance, and the former World No. 1 needed three sets to get the better of Parry. Osaka dominated the first set against the Frenchwoman to win it 6-1, but a stunning reversal of fortunes unfolded in the second, as Parry won it by the same margin. The Japanese eventually came through in the third set, clinching it 6-4 to seal her spot in the second round.

During the post-match, on-court interview, Osaka said that returning to Wimbledon feels like a "dream". The four-time Grand Slam winner proceeded to acknowledge the crowd for cheering her on despite her not having tasted much success at the grasscourt Major in the past.

"It feels like a dream (to be back). I know I haven't played here many times but I'm so grateful that you guys came and cheered and I hope that the match was really fun for everyone to watch," Osaka said.

The Japanese also revealed that the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon Championships was the first tournament she watched following the birth of her daughter Shai. Additionally, she gave a shoutout to the little one, who will turn a year old on Tuesday, July 2.

"I'm just really excited to be here and it's funny, because, Wimbledon was the first tournament I watched after pregnancy. My daughter's turning one tomorrow so I'm really glad to still be here," Osaka added.

Naomi Osaka laid bare her desire to keep playing for daughter Shai's sake earlier this year

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

In April this year, Osaka was the featured guest on inactive ATP star Nick Kyrgios' video podcast series, Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios. During her interaction with Kyrgios, the Japanese said that since returning to action following the end of her maternity leave, she has been taking part in many more tournaments than she used to before her pregnancy.

According to Osaka, this decision has stemmed from two reasons; her enhanced appreciation of tennis because of her long absence from the WTA tour, and her daughter Shai. The four-time Major winner said she is keen on extending her career until Shai grows up and sees her play.

"Playing way more tournaments than I was. But just because I appreciate tennis a lot more. I think this time away from the game made me realize I'm not gonna be playing for the next 20 years. But I've been playing tennis since I was three, so I want to treasure it as long as I can. And I also want to play long enough for [my daughter] Shai to see me play. So, I guess I'm playing a packed schedule," Osaka told Kyrgios.

Osaka is still waiting to find out if she will face Emma Navarro or Wang Qiang in the second round at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

