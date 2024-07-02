"My doctor told me I won't die from this" - Chris Evert opens up about beating cancer again and continuing to live her life

Chris Evert recently opened up about beating cancer for the second time. The American was first diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and then again in December 2023.

Evert faced a tragedy in her personal life when she lost her sister, Jeanne, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Even though the former World No. 1 underwent a preventative hysterectomy, cancer was discovered in her resected fallopian tubes.

The American fought against cancer and completed chemotherapy in May 2022. Even though the chances of cancer returning were low, the disease relapsed but she beat it again.

Recently, she talked to The New York Times about her experience of beating cancer for the second time. The American said that her doctors have assured her that her cancer isn't fatal. She also stated that life after cancer treatment could vary from person to person.

“Doctors are always hopeful. Obviously, if something returned the second time, there’s more of a chance that it’s going to return. Some people have cancer once and it goes away, and they live for 30 or 40 more years. That’s a wonderful story. It’s not always like that. But my doctor told me I won’t die from this,” Chris Evert said.

She also shared her experience of undergoing chemotherapy, stating that she got nauseous after the treatment.

“The first four or five days I feel like crap and I’m nauseous and weak and I have bone aches. But after four or five days it goes away, and then I have two and a half weeks to feel OK before my next one. With the improvements they’ve made with chemo over the last 25 to 30 years, I can’t complain," she said.

Chris Evert on continuing to live without fear after beating cancer - "I’m not going to stop living my life"

Chris Evert at Laver Cup Opening Night (Source: GETTY)

Chris Evert has started to move on from her cancer treatment. In the same interview, the American talked about not living in the fear that cancer might return.

Evert said that she tries to exercise, be healthy, and have regular doctor visits as a preventive measure.

“You can’t live in fear. I just have to keep exercising, try and be as healthy as I can, and be up on all my CT scans and my appointments with the doctor,” Evert said.

The American was resolute in living her life without the shadow of cancer and said:

“I’m not going to stop living my life. I’m going to keep going and keep going."

Chris Evert is a former World No. 1 and has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including Wimbledon thrice.

