"My dreams are to win several Grand Slams, reach No. 1 and be like Roger Federer" - Teen prodigy Holger Rune

If Roger Federer was ever worried that he would be too old-fashioned for the centennials, he only needs to listen to 17-year-old Holger Rune.

Rune is the world's top-ranked junior, and has been taking his first steps on the professional circuit over the past year. The Dane was born in April 2003, just two months before Federer won his first Grand Slam.

a recent interview, Rune revealed that his biggest goal is to become like Roger Federer - a multiple Grand-Slam winning World No. 1.

It's not just Rune's long-term goals that are ambitious; he has also set some lofty goals for himself in 2021. The 406th-ranked 17-year-old wants to qualify for the French Open and break into the top 100 by the end of the season.

"The idea is to qualify for the main draw of the French Open and I think I have a great opportunity to score points here to get closer to the goal of qualifying," Rune said. "Then by the end of the year I would like to get into the top 100. It's a big step, but I think I can do it. My dreams are to win several Grand Slams, reach No. 1 and be like Roger Federer."

"A great experience that I will not forget" - Holger Rune on training with Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Holger Rune has already had the chance to meet and train with Roger Federer. Rune was among a select group of youngsters invited to the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals, to act as sparring partners for the top eight players in the world.

The Dane got the opportunity to train with Federer that week - an experience he claims he will never forget.

Advertisement

"He is my greatest idol and my favorite player," Rune said. "He's an excellent player and he's also a great person off the court. I had the opportunity to train with him, chat after training and it was a great experience that I will not forget."

Holger Rune will make his ATP tour main draw debut at this week's Argentina Open. The Dane meets No. 5 seed Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round on Tuesday - a contest he is anxiously awaiting.

"I am extremely happy because it is my first ATP main draw and that it is in Argentina where I have never been makes me happy," Rune said. "It is a great opportunity that I have to try to rise in the rankings and to play against great players so I am very anxious to start the tournament."