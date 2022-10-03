"My goal remains the same: to win titles wherever it is" - Novak Djokovic reflects on his ATP 250 triumph in Tel Aviv

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic won the 89th tour-level title of his career at the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. Despite the event being an ATP 250, the Serb stated that his goal remains to win titles wherever possible.

Djokovic was clinical throughout the week as he raced to the title without dropping a set. He beat second seed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

While recognizing that some tournaments are more important than others, Novak Djokovic said that his goal remained the same.

“It is true that each tournament corresponds to a category and has an importance, but my goal remains the same: to win titles. Wherever it is, I am always happy to have the team I have and to see myself prepared to compete to add new victories, and fight to lift trophies," he said at a post-match press conference.

Djokovic added that he was happy with the "high level of tennis" he displayed throughout the week and was full of praise for the support he received in Tel Aviv.

"This week I think I have displayed a high level of tennis, I had an extra motivation to do well in this place, the people here have been very close and have behaved very well with me. I hope that all this will help me in the coming weeks,” he said.

"I've had a lot of good moments this week, of course one of them is winning the title, it's been a really fun tournament" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Laver Cup

In his presser, Novak Djokovic spoke about the great week he had in Tel Aviv. Apart from winning the ATP 250 event, the Serb revealed that he had a lot of fun playing with kids, something he looks to do at every tournament.

“I've had a lot of good moments this week, of course one of them is winning the title, it's been a really fun tournament," he said. "Playing the other day with some kids was also wonderful, I always try to do it every time I go to tournaments and here in Israel it was no different, they were all very nice."

Djokovic also spoke about the retirement of Jonathan Erlich, who was supposed to be his doubles partner in Tel Aviv. Unfortunately, Erlich suffered an injury and couldn't take to the court, something that hurt the 21-time Grand Slam winner "deep inside."

"I was left with the tears of Jonathan Erlich in the week of his retirement, I saw him cry before his last training session because I knew he would not be able to play the next day, this hurt me deep inside," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far