"My heart" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt adorably kisses boyfriend during fun casino outing

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden was recently seen enjoying a delightful outing with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt. The couple was spotted at a casino, creating a memorable moment.

Catherine Holt and Jaden Agassi have been together since 2022, and the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their relationship with fans online.

Holt, 22, recently shared an adorable photo of herself and her boyfriend taken at a casino on her Instagram story. The former can be seen kissing Jaden Agassi on the cheek, much to his delight.

"My ( adding a heart emoji)."

Watch her Instagram story below:

Catherine Holt's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Holt graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management. During her time there, the 22-year-old also completed an internship with the Texas Rangers, a professional baseball team.

Meanwhile, Jaden chose to follow his passion for baseball, unlike his parents, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, who collectively secured 30 Grand Slam titles during their illustrious careers. The 23-year-old pitched for the University of Southern California's Trojans before progressing with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

The tennis power couple once revealed that they never introduced tennis in their children's lives.

"We never really introduced tennis into their lives": Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf about their children

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

Agassi and Graf married in October 2001 and welcomed their eldest son Jaden Agassi. Their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, was born two years after their marriage.

In a 2011 interview with the Sunday Mail, the legendary couple shared that they prioritized raising their children to pursue activities and interests they enjoy without putting undue pressure on their careers.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly, It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life," Agassi said (via The Courier Mail).

Graf later explained that they didn’t push tennis on their children, allowing Jaden to explore baseball and Jaz to pursue arts and music, nurturing their passions.

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much. We never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with... they love their arts and music. Jaden tried different sports, soccer and things and ended up with baseball. We nurture their desires and interests," Graf said.

While Jaden plays baseball, Jaz Elle has tried her hand at dancing, horseback riding, golfing, and fashion.

