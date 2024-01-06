"My love" - Elina Svitolina gushes as daughter Skai watches Ukrainian reach final in first event of 2024 season at ASB Classic on TV

Elina Svitolina commenced her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Ukrainian recently shared an image of her daughter Skai watching her semi-final game on TV.

Elina Svitolina married French tennis player Gael Monfils in 2021. She gave birth to their daughter Skai in 2022. Due to pregnancy and reported emotional exhaustion from the war in Ukraine, Svitolina took a hiatus from tennis for a year and returned to the court in April 2023 at the Credit One Charleston Open.

On Friday, Elina Svitolina faced China's Wang Xiyu in the semi-final of the ASB Classic. She defeated the Chinese 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Svitolina will face Coco Gauff in the final on Sunday, January 7.

Following her match against Wang Xiyu, Svitolina posted a picture on her Instagram story that featured her daughter Skai watching her on TV.

“My love ❤ “ she captioned the image.

Svitolina has had an impressive run since her return in April 2023. She is currently ranked 25th on the WTA rankings. Svitolina won the 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg after defeating Anna Blinkova in the final.

She also had an outstanding run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, overcoming Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, and Iga Swiatek before she was knocked out by eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-final. Svitolina had a great run at the French Open as well, reaching the quarter-final before being knocked out by World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Elina Svitolina will face off against Coco Gauff in the final of the ASB Classic

Svitolina reached the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Thursday to set up a title clash with the defending champion Coco Gauff.

The Ukrainian defeated Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu in the first and second rounds respectively before defeating Marie Bouzková in the quarter-final and Wang Xiyu in the semi-final.

Coco Gauff defeated Claire Liu, Brenda Fruhvirtová, Varvara Gracheva, and compatriot Emma Navarro en route to the final at the ASB Classic.

Gauff and Elina Svitolina have faced each other only once previously on the WTA tour. Svitolina defeated Gauff in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open.

The 19-year-old Gauff came into the 2024 season in fine form after a remarkable 2023 season that saw her clinch the US Open title and three other trophies, including the 2023 edition of the ASB Classic.