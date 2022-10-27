"My mom Oracene did not allow microaggressions in the home, I have a very short fuse for it" - Venus Williams on why she doesn't like 'drama'

Tennis legend Venus Williams recently discussed why she enjoys clapbacks but dislikes drama, to the point that she even encouraged her friends to keep her out of the loop in such situations.

Venus Williams is renowned for making outrageous comebacks. When confronted with an awkward situation or an intentionally sassy question, the seven-time Grand Slam champion doesn't hold back and speaks her mind openly.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed in a recent interview with Glamour UK that she despises controversy because she has a tendency to lose her temper easily, a tendency that arose from her mother's dislike for "microaggressions" at home.

While the American did not look down on others for liking drama, she remained clear about the fact that she wanted no part of them under any circumstances.

"I love a clapback, it’s so fun. I don’t even see it as offensive, I just see it as let’s just shut this down. My mom, Oracene, did not allow microaggressions in the home. I have a very short fuse for it. So, yeah, no, I’m not the one! But I see other people dealing with it. I have no part of it. No drama for me, I can’t. I’m too busy for drama," Venus Williams said.

"Some people like drama and that’s their choice. With my friends, I give them maybe one piece of advice and then people know. You don’t have to beg anyone. I’m not in a begging business, I’m a real chill girl, so your choice," she added.

"This is all my doing, I'm the puppet master"- Venus Williams on why she loves watching her opponents break their racquet when playing against her

Venus Williams frequently posts videos to her YouTube channel, and in a recent video she posted, she can be seen conversing with her coach Eric Hechtman. She admitted during their conversation that she enjoys seeing her opponents smash their racquets because it makes her feel like a "puppet master."

"I love to see someone smash their racquet, especially against me. It's like, 'Oh, just come, go ahead, go come undone, just unravel', and it's like this is all my doing and I am like I am the puppet master. You know, like I am Geppetto," Williams said.

Speaking about toilet breaks, the five-time Wimbledon winner recalled an incident in which she was playing in the Australian Open quarterfinals when her opponent had a longer-than-usual bathroom break, which caused her to lose her cool.

"I was playing really bad it was like an Australian Open quarterfinal and I like turned it around. It was just a struggle bust that day like just to play anything. Well, then the person stopped the match and it was like I couldn't get my game back because I was already playing terrible but I was forcing it and then I lost," she said.

