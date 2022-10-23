"This is all my doing, I'm the puppet master"- Venus Williams on why she loves watching her opponents break their racquet when playing against her

Venus Williams expressed her satisfaction at seeing her opponents lose composure and break their racquets when they play against her.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has a YouTube channel where she frequently uploads videos. In a recent video, the older Williams sister was seen conversing with coach Eric Hechtman on a variety of topics.

When the subject of smashing tennis racquets came up, Williams responded that she enjoyed seeing her rivals break their racquets because it made her feel like a "puppet master" in charge of what her adversaries were doing.

"I love to see someone smash their racquet, especially against me. It's like, 'Oh, just come, go ahead, go come undone, just unravel', and it's like this is all my doing and I am like I am the puppet master. You know, like I am Geppetto," Venus Williams said.

The two then discussed toilet breaks, and the five-time Wimbledon champion recalled a day when she was competing in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open when her opponent had a longer-than-usual bathroom break, which caused her to lose her composure.

"I was playing really bad it was like an Australian Open quarterfinal and I like turned it around. It was just a struggle bust that day like just to play anything. Well, then the person stopped the match and it was like I couldn't get my game back because I was already playing terrible but I was forcing it and then I lost," she said.

"I know Serena Williams is evolving away from the sport, maybe I can get her to play" - Venus Williams

2022 US Open - Day 4

The iconic Williams sisters, who have won 14 Major titles playing doubles together, decided to team up once again at the 2022 US Open, presumably for the last time.

Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Czech team of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the opening round. Hradecka and Noskova won 7-6(5), 6-4, spoiling the Williams sisters' first doubles match at Flushing Meadows since 2014.

Venus Williams recently reflected on the occasion of playing with her sister Serena Williams in front of their home crowd in an interview posted on her own YouTube channel. The seven-time Grand Slam champion stated that she might be able to persuade her younger sister to return to the court so they can play doubles together.

"I know for Serena I, we have had and lots of wins and even though she's evolving away from the sport, she might evolve back for doubles. Maybe I can get her to play," Venus Williams said.

"I don't even know what I'm thinking of again. But what I do know is we played great the match when we play great and I'm super proud of what we accomplish on the court," she added.

Poll : 0 votes